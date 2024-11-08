Kelly Clarkson is a floral dream in $900 mini dress that highlights endless legs

Kelly Clarkson is seen at Tom's Restaurant on September 04, 2024 in New York City (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)

Kelly Clarkson rocked a stunning $900 floral dress on her Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday November 7.

The singer turned TV personality wore the $895 Zimmermann dress for the talk show, which saw her joined by Rita Wilson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Judy Greer and Pete Holmes.

The dress is a buttoned mini dress from their fall 2024 collection; made of linen it features "long blouson sleeves with an elasticated cuff, buttons down the center front bodice and a removable self cover belt".

Rita Wilson with Kelly Clarkson (NBC)

Kelly wore her long brunette hair loose in waves over her shoulders, and paired the dress with skyhigh Christian Louboutin platform heels.

"Sure looks like a Zimmerman dress. Beautiful!" commented one eagle-eyed fan as another praised Kelly for having "probably one of the best voices ever," as she performed "You Lie" by Reba McEntire.

Kelly, 42, has embraced minidresses, leather pants, and more structured outfits in recent months after moving to New York City and teaming up with new stylist Micaela Erlanger.

Along with her two children, daughter River and son Remington, Kelly relocated in the summer of 2023 and her TV show has gone from strength to strength winning another Daytime Emmy in 2024 for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.

Kelly rocks a structured jumpsuit (Getty Images)

Accepting her win, Kelly said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.' And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."

Kelly Clarkson looked fantastic dressed in a sequin-adorned mini dress as she performed at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony (Jeff Kravitz)

Her style was also on full display as she performed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in Ohio earlier in October.

The award-winning singer took to the stage, dressed in a long sleeved mini dress adorned with sequins as she sang alongside Lou Gramm. Kelly wore her long blond hair down and styled her bangs straight so they framed her face, and opted for a natural makeup look with a bright red lip.