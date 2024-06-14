Kelly Clarkson, Rihanna and more: Vote now for best and worst celebrity looks of the week

From a "Bridgerton" screening to the Daytime Emmy Awards, we pulled looks from several red carpets over this past week.

We had thoughts about the looks worn by Kristen Wiig, Nicola Coughlan, Jessica Chastain and other celebrity A-listers this week. (Photo via Getty Images)

Red carpets were full of glamorous celebrity looks this past week, but also a few unfortunate style misses from some of our favourite stars. Over the last few days, A-listers like Kelly Clarkson, Kristen Wiig and Jessica Chastain arrived at events like the Daytime Emmy Awards and the Tribeca Film Festival. Other icons like Rihanna, Jodie Comer and Maya Hawke appeared at events to promote their own respective projects.

This week's celebrity fashion featured vibrant colours, questionable pyjamas and sultry gowns. While we've listed our best and five and worst five looks from the past week, we want to hear from you, Yahoo Canada readers. Below, read more about several fashion looks that graced red carpets throughout the week, and cast your vote for which stars you think should win best and worst dressed. Then, check back in over the weekend, where we'll share the poll results and crown our winner and, unfortunately, loser.

BEST: Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson looked strong and beautiful at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7 wearing a fitted satin Alex Perry gown. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson looked like a winner at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards last Friday, as she showed up wearing a fitted hot pink Alex Perry gown, featuring open-slit long sleeves and shoulder pads. It was on-brand for the "Stronger" singer, too, as she won her fourth consecutive Outstanding Daytime Talk Series award for "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Stylist Micaela Erlanger crafted the look, putting the 42-year-old in matching teardrop jewel earrings, a glamorous make-up look and a low bun featuring a hair bump.

WORST: Rihanna

Rihanna wore an all-leather crimson red look by Khaite for her Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party at Nya Studios on June 10. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Rihanna recently announced her latest project (no, still not new music), Fenty Hair, and opted for a bold crimson red look for her product line's launch party in Los Angeles on Monday. The 36-year-old wore a baggy half-zippered leather jacket and a matching maxi pencil skirt by Khaite. She paired the look with matching red heels, as well as ruby and diamond jewelry by Sabyasachi, David Webb and Reza.

While we wouldn't necessarily choose to sweat it out on the red carpet in this all-leather look at the start of summer in L.A., we are big fans of the cropped natural blonde curls the "Umbrella" singer chose to show off for her event.

BEST: Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke wore an emerald green Prada gown for the world premiere of "Inside Out 2" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on June 10. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

While some people might be turned off with Maya Hawke openly embracing her nepo baby privilege, we think she should only be getting applause after stepping out in a vibrant look like this. The daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman looked like an emerald gemstone wearing a Prada gown embellished with brass and crystal details.

The 25-year-old wore the piece at the world premiere of "Inside Out 2," where she voices new character Anxiety. She paired the look with black floral Prada sandals, and opted for a casual yet elegant hair and make-up look.

WORST: Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain wore Gucci for "The Knife" premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival at New York's SVA Theater on June 9. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

You can't deny that at the Tribeca Film Festival, Jessica Chastain looked like she just left her day job as an office receptionist to walk the event's red carpet — especially after posing right under the Indeed logo. The 47-year-old's Gucci tweed A-line dress featured a plunging neckline and short sleeves. She pulled her signature red hair into a low bun, and accessorized with a pair of black pointed-toe slingback heels for "The Knife" premiere on Sunday.

BEST: Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer opted for burgundy with her Vivienne Westwood gown at a London screening of "The Bikeriders" at The Curzon Mayfair on June 11. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Attending a London screening her upcoming film, "The Bikeriders," Jodie Comer looked stunning wearing a custom Vivienne Westwood burgundy gown. The 31-year-old went clean and classy with her look for the Tuesday event, letting the corsetted, off-the-shoulder dress show off her figure with a touch of cleavage. The actress paired the sultry look with a pair of gold Jimmy Choo Rosie sandals, along with simple tiny earrings from Frida and Florence.

WORST: Blake Lively

Blake Lively chose to wear a colourful floral print suit at Chanel's 17th Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York on June 10. (Photo by Sean Zanni/WireImage)

With some of the looks celebrities wore at Chanel's 17th annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner, I'd also want to show up wearing a pyjama set in preparation to snooze. Blake Lively's matching multi-coloured suit from the fashion house — which first debuted in its spring/summer 2024 collection — is loud and begs your eyes to dart from one double "C" monogram to the next. But it also looks like a pre-wrapped loungewear set you might pick up at your local department store for a last minute holiday gift.

The 36-year-old also went bold with her nails, designed by Japanese nail artist Mei Kawajiri, all of which featured intricate illustrations that match the garment. While the "Gossip Girl" alum's multitude of rings add extra layers of unnecessary flash, her effortlessly-wavy hair and glam make-up look is, as always, to die for.

BEST: Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan wore a Rodarte gown while attending the "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part Two special screening at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12 in London. (Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)

Nicola Coughlan has done it again. After making our best-dressed celebrity fashion list last week, the "Bridgerton" star rounded out the Netflix show's press tour wearing a ravishing Botticelli-inspired custom Rodarte gown on Wednesday. The 37-year-old paired the blush-toned sequinned garment with burgundy velvet gloves, along with a floor-length veil and platform pumps. She topped off her look in London with diamond and ruby Chopard jewels, as well as her signature Artists4Ceasefire red pin.

WORST: Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig wore Adam Lippes at the "Despicable Me 4" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 9. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Kristen Wiig looked a bit too bulky during the New York premiere of "Despicable Me 4" on Sunday. The 50-year-old arrived at the event wearing an Adam Lippes black crop top and black tulle dress featuring embroidered silver rhinestones. Stylist Karla Welch paired the comedian's fall 2024 ready-to-wear piece with a pair of light pink heels, and opted for a couple of simple silver rings for accessories.

BEST: Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley wore Del Core to the June 12 special screening of "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part Two at London's Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

With a face card like Simone Ashley's, it's quite difficult to walk a red carpet and not look like a star. The 29-year-old rocked a peach-toned sheer lingerie look for the end of the "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part Two screening on Wednesday in London. The actress looked effortlessly radiant in the Del Core ready-to-wear piece, which she wore with matching Louboutin Rosalie sandals and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

The "Sex Education" star elevated the casual chiffon look with a top-tier glam make-up look, while letting her gorgeous black wavy hair flow behind her shoulders.

WORST: Nia Long

Nia Long opted for a white matching pyjama set for the 2024 American Black Film Festival red carpet on June 13 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images for ABFF)

Another — yes, another — pair of pyjamas has graced a red carpet this week. Nia Long wore a matching white loungewear set featuring vertical thick shiny strips to the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, Fla. on Thursday.

The 53-year-old's fresh-out-of-bed look was complete with wrinkly pants and a mis-buttoned shirt, as she blended gold and silver in her jewelry. The "Boyz n the Hood" actress, who was speaking at an event during the festival on money and mindfulness, topped her look off with mustard yellow open-toe heels, a soft make-up look and a sleek low bun.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.