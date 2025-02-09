Kelly Ripa, 54, uses a dry brush on her skin every day: This one is just $10

This beauty tool used to exfoliate skin and stimulate blood flow has over 13,000 five-star fans.

We can't get enough of Kelly Ripa — from her dazzling pearly whites and gorgeous golden locks to her infectious laugh and too-cute relationship with her husband and Live! With Kelly and Mark co-host and everything in between. We'll do just about anything she suggests and try anything she recommends. So when she said dry brushing is part of her daily beauty routine, we scoured the internet for the best one we could find — and that's the Scala Dry Brushing Body Brush. It has over 13,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, where you can get it for just $10.

Ripa, 54, goes to town on her body with a dry brush every day. If you haven't heard of dry brushing, all you do is rub a soft brush on your skin to help exfoliate it to unclog pores and make it softer. But it does even more than just make your skin pretty. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it can also help with circulation.

“Your skin is such a huge organ,” Ripa explained to Prevention. “I do a good vigorous brush of my entire body. I brush up towards my heart and down towards my hands.”

Ripa said she got the idea from another superstar with envy-worthy skin.

"In the morning I will do a dry body brush, mainly because I read that Elle McPherson does a dry body brush and her body is just at a whole other level," she said in an interview with Glamour.

But she also talked to an expert about its benefits.

"Dr. Gioffre, who's this great anti-inflammation specialist that I see in New York, also told me about dry body brushing for inflammation ... you really need to stimulate [your skin] every day."

When she's done with the dry brush, she jumps in the shower to cleanse with Dove’s Beauty Bar — a favorite of Kim Cattrall's, too.

What reviewers say

Over 13,000 shoppers rave about this dry brush.

"If you’re not dry brushing, you’re not living!" shared a happy shopper. "I never thought I’d be a proponent of something so goopy but this thing is really effective. When I use it I can see little puffs of dead skin cells coming off. Great stimulating feeling afterward too. I don’t know if it’s draining my lymph nodes or whatnot but it seems to be helping with my dry bumpy skin."

"I have venous insufficiency due to [a] genetic defect," another five-star fan wrote. "My legs often feel heavy and I have been noticing more cellulite due perhaps to loss of circulation and age. I have been using the massager for a couple of days with an application of a combination of lotion and arnica cream. The difference is amazing. My legs feel lighter (even after two bartending shifts) and the cellulite is definitely reduced."

"My friend recommended a dry brush to help counter ingrown hairs from waxing," wrote a beauty enthusiast. "I didn’t think I’d see any puffs of dead skin cells because I stay hydrated and moisturize often. I was wrong! The ingrown hairs are already starting to come to the surface. Another benefit I’ve noticed in a short amount of time is that my arm acne is going away and the skin feels smoother. I am happy with this purchase."

