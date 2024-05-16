Kelly Ripa Says Her Hair Looked Like a 'Westminster Dog' After 2 Weeks of Oil Training

“It was like, giant hair,” the ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ host said of her ‘oil training’ experience

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Kelly Ripa.

Kelly Ripa is down to try a beauty hack — even if it requires going two weeks without washing her hair.

On the Thursday, May 16 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the television host, 53, shared a recent experience “oil training,” comparing her “giant hair” to that of a “Westminster dog.”



“They call it oil training your hair,” Ripa told her cohost and husband, Mark Consuelos. “Remember I did it on vacation? I took an entire vacation, two weeks, where I did not wash my hair. And I just applied oil to the ends of my hair.”

The star said that she had to “push through” the first few days of the experiment, but it eventually "settled into its dirtiness."

“The first three days, your hair looks disgusting,” she recalled. “But then something happens, where it suddenly looks amazing. Like you’re in a Breck commercial. It’s bouncing and behaving, it’s settled into its dirtiness. But then, after the first wash, after the vacation, my hair was this big [holds hands wide]. I looked like a Westminster Dog. It was like, giant hair. I went back to New Jersey in the ‘80s. It was just like, cascading hair.”

Oil training, also known as hair training, is a practice based on the idea that washing your hair too frequently can cause your scalp to produce more oil. By washing less often, “hair training” is thought to “train” your hair to adjust to fewer washes without getting as oily.



Despite the growing popularity of hair training, many experts don’t back up its claims. In a TikTok shared by hair care brand Vegamour, board certified dermatology PA Mona Seresht says hair training won’t impact the level of oil your scalp produces.

“Your scalp will still continue to produce oil daily,” she explains in the video shared in May 2023. “Skipping washes doesn’t necessarily pause the natural physiology of our body. Although daily washes aren’t necessary, I don’t think there’s a huge correlation between how often you wash your hair and hair oiliness.”

However, Seresht adds: “But there’s no harm if you want to test the theory yourself.”

Ripa recently opened up about another hair woe surrounding the decision to go gray or not.

“My hair wants to be gray. It just wants to be gray,” she told Consuelos on the Wednesday, April 24 episode of their morning talk show.



Consuelos then asked his wife what she thinks about “letting the gray happen,” after which Ripa took a long pause.



She eventually said that she “would do it,” but had reservations.



“I just don’t think, you know, you’ve seen my gray hair. It’s not like a gorgeous silver or a pretty white,” she said. “It’s almost like, translucent. It’s almost translucent in its quality, which I think is weird. It’s almost like colorless hair.”



