Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick share marriage revelations in hilarious roast video

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have shared some surprising insights into their 35 year marriage.

The Footloose star, 66, and The Closer actor, 59, met on the set of Jan Egleson’s adaptation of Lanford Wilson’s play Lemon Sky and married in 1988. They share two children, Travis, 35, and Sosie, 32.

Bacon and Sedgwick, who regularly post videos on social media of them dancing and singing at home, took part in TikTok’s “we listen and we don’t judge” challenge, where people admit secrets to their partner or friends without the risk of being ridiculed.

Bacon went first, telling Sedgwick: “Sometimes, if you’re not home, I’ll walk around, and just yell at you for leaving a lot of drawers and doors open…Just so that I don’t yell at you when you get home.”

Sedgwick then admitted she sometimes leaves beauty products she thinks her husband would benefit from using by the sink so that he’ll use them.

“You’ll use it and you’ll go, ‘Oh that’s really a good thing,’ and I’ll go, ‘Well, I left it there for you,’ because you need it,” she said.

Next, the Footloose star admitted that when his wife had bought a new dress when she was in a “bad mood” years earlier he had lied and said he liked it so her mood didn’t get worse.

“But then I had to double down on it because every time you wear it, I have to say I like it because otherwise…” he said, before adding he calls the gown “the jolly green tote bag”.

Sedgwick then revealed her husband has a wardrobe staple she isn’t too keen on. The Closer star admitted she will often “recycle” Bacon’s crew neck T-shirts because she prefers him in collared shirts.

Showing fans they hadn’t taken any of the revelations to heart, the pair concluded the video with laughter before Sedgwick joked: “So getting a divorce. It’s over.”

Fans were delighted by the surprising insights into Bacon and Sedgwick’s home life.

“Love this relationship. Long-term marriage with laughter and music! Brilliant!!” one person wrote.

“Could you two be any cuter??? I think not!!” another added.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick (Invision)

Back in 2017, Sedgwick cast Bacon in her directorial debut Story of a Girl. However, despite asking for her husband’s opinion on the project, the star made clear she was in charge on set.

Speaking to The Independent, Bacon revealed: “People are extremely tapped into trying to get an inside look at our relationship, and she wanted to make sure that the crew understood that she was in charge.

And so she said, ‘You’ve got to just cool it with the taking-over thing.’ And I heard her loud and clear.”

Bacon in ‘Story of a Girl’ (Bettina Strauss)

Despite their romantic relationship, the couple routinely work together on big projects. Before Story of a Girl, Bacon directed Sedgwick in Losing Chase, Loverboy and The Closer.

“If you have a couple that’s going to be working together on the set, everybody’s knee-jerk reaction is that it’s going to be problematic,” Bacon reflected.

“People just can’t wait for that. ‘Ooo, what’s going on?’ There’s a lot of jokes: Now he’s ordering her around, now she’s ordering him around.”