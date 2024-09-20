Kim Kardashian Just Stepped Out With Four Foot Long Hair

In a recent Instagram post shared by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, Kim Kardashian is shown to be rocking what we're dubbing her longest hair to date – think, extra, extra long, four-foot, butt-surpassing lengths. Inches? We don't know her.

Dimitris – whose clientele also includes the likes of Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid and Camila Cabello – shared the glam team credits in the caption of his six-part carousel.

'KIM K ❤️

4 feet long hair for beautiful @kimkardashian

Styling @superrrdani

Makeup @maryphillips

Hair colour/cut/style 🙋🏼♂️ x @opusbeauty @steevefoussard

Hair assistant @beautybyautumn'



It really does take a village to look this good, people. Snaps for the squad.

Now, knowing Kim, it's only plausible to assume that these lengths aren't due to a miracle hair growth serum but instead, hair extensions.

After all, the Kardashian-Jenner family are no strangers to experimenting with beauty. Just take the youngest of the clan, Kylie, who recently debuted a teal blue-coloured head of hair or fan-favourite Khloé, who is known for switching between honey blonde and natural brunette tones. Not to mention the family model, Kendall, who, just this month, stepped out at Fashion Week with a peroxide lob.

It's a battle for the hair chameleon crown and today. Tomorrow, however, is a new day...

