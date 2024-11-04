Kim Kardashian wears Princess Diana’s famous cross necklace

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to archival fashion, and it seems she has a passion for collecting previously untouchable pieces (who could forget that Marilyn Monroe Met Gala dress ?) In the last few months alone, the reality television star has worn a white corset from Mugler’s spring 1998 couture collection, as well as the archival ensemble worn by Janet Jackson in the video for the singer’s 1993 single “If”. No vintage store is safe from Kardashian’s credit card, and nothing quite proves that more than her latest purchase.

This weekend, she wore yet another piece of fashion history, this time at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala. As Kardashian stepped out at the charity event, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, she walked the red carpet wearing one of Princess Diana’s most iconic necklaces — showcasing the piece publicly for the first time since the royal wore it.

For the occasion, Kardashian wore a white Gucci gown, which featured a plunging neckline down to her midriff. The dramatic cut of the dress accommodated space for an artful stack of necklaces, including a chunky pearl choker, a pearl collar necklace, and the late princess’ 'Attallah Cross' pendant. With square-cut amethysts and circular diamonds (which weigh in at 5.25 carats), the necklace served as the centrepiece of Kardashian's look.

She finished off her ensemble with an ivory cape-style coat that draped off her shoulders, and leaned into the vintage feel of her look by styling her dark hair in a mid-length bob with flipped-out ends, leaving a single curl brushed across her forehead. Her make-up included a nude lip gloss, as well as a shimmery purple eyeshadow that matched her violet pendant.

The Skims founder bought the Attallah Cross necklace at a Sotheby’s auction in London last year, paying a whopping £163,800 for the piece — double its pre-auction estimate. Diana wore the pendant on several occasions, most notably wearing it with a string of pearls at the Birthright Charity Gala in 1987, where she matched it to her purple velvet Catherine Walker gown.

