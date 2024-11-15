King Charles makes unsual decision concerning two royals – details

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: King Charles III after addressing the Holyrood Chamber during a visit to the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh to mark its 25th anniversary on September 28, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Scottish Parliament was opened 25 years ago this week. The devolved parliament has passed 370 bills, including landmark legislation to ban smoking in enclosed public places, to introduce minimum unit pricing for alcohol, to legalise same-sex marriage and also set the country's income tax rates. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool)

King Charles has had a very eventful week, with the monarch celebrating his 76th birthday and also attending the premiere of Gladiator II.

The King has also been playing host to two of his compatriots recently, with King Abdullah of Jordan visiting the United Kingdom last week, and King Hamad of Bahrain on Monday. Following their visits, the monarch has appointed the pair as Honorary Knights Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

The move is unusual as typically royals who are appointed are either members of the British royal family or heirs to their respective thrones, instead of monarchs. However, the King had heartfelt reasons for appointing Abdullah and Hamad, as both monarchs mark their Silver Jubilees this year.

There are also practical reasons for the monarchs not receiving a higher honour, non-European royals have often been appointed to the Order of Bath. Usually the honour is bestowed during a state visit, however Abdullah and Hamad did not visit the UK for this reason.

Charles bestowed King Hamad's honour on Monday (WPA Pool)

The Royal Victoria Order was established by Queen Victoria in order to mark her Diamond Jubilee, in order to highlight their service to the British Empire.

News of the honours came one day ahead of Charles's birthday.The King marked the occasion by opening up two Coronation Food Hubs, appearing at one in-person, while opening the other virtually. During his visit, the King enjoyed a "surplus food festival", created entirely from food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

Charles met with the King of Jordan last week (WPA Pool)

The 76-year-old also toured the facility, meeting with beneficiaries and representatives of food banks, schools and community groups.

The King also received an impressive gift on the day, after it was announced that a new tartan designed at his request had been lodged with the Scottish Register of Tartans.

The King visited a Coronation Food Hub in Lewisham (Getty)

Designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority, the Balmoral Glen Gelder tartan combines a unique blend of greens, blues and reds and is based on a unique piece of rural Highland tartan discovered in Glen Affric and now in the collection of authority.

The new tartan will be used for furnishings and staff uniforms at Balmoral and on a limited range of products that will be available to the public at Balmoral Castle next year.

The King has had a busy week (Getty)

The registration notes on the Scottish Register of Tartans goes into detail about the meaning behind the tartan's name, explaining that Glen Gelder is located at the heart of the Balmoral Estate, with its "lower slopes lying close to Balmoral Castle."