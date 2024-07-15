King Charles writes to Donald Trump after assassination attempt

Donald Trump pictured walking alongside King Charles at Buckingham Palace during a 2019 state visit to the UK (AFP/Getty)

King Charles has privately written to former president Donald Trump in the wake of his assassination attempt, it has been revealed.

Buckingham Palace announced the news in a statement today following the dramatic events at a Pennsylvania rally this weekend.

The monarch reportedly echoed the sentiments of new prime minister Keir Starmer and condemned gun violence after a spectator and the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, were killed.

Charles was said to have taken the opportunity to wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in the incident, including the former president, and to express his condolences to the victims.

Donald Trump’s ear bleeds after the assassination attempt (AP)

According to authorities, an additional two spectators were left critically injured.

The spectator who lost his life was later identified as Corey Comperatore, 50, a volunteer fire chief who died while shielding his family from the bullets.

The assassination attempt was similarly condemned by US president Joe Biden, who also privately reached out to his political rival after the incident.

In a statement released shortly after the attack on Saturday, he said there is “no place in America for this”, adding: “We must unite as one nation to condemn it. It’s sick, it’s sick.”

World leaders have similarly expressed their solidarity with the former president and all those affected by the attempted assassination.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said: “I wish him a speedy recovery and my thoughts are with those affected. I condemn this attack. Political violence has no place in our democracies. NATO Allies stand together to defend our freedom and values.”

Donald Trump survived the attempt with a minor injury to his ear (AP)

The former president took to his Truth social media platform to call for unity in the wake of the attack.

“We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” Mr Trump wrote on Sunday.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win.

“It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

Questions are now being raised about how Crooks was able to make such a serious attempt on the former president’s life.

He was killed by law enforcement officers at the event after opening fire on Mr Trump and the crowd from a nearby rooftop.

The FBI has not yet identified a motive for Crooks, who was a Republican.

Crooks has been described as an “outcast” by former classmates who revealed he was relentlessly bullied for his appearance.