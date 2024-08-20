King arrives in Southport to meet children who survived stabbing attack

The King stopped to look at floral tributes to victims of the stabbing attack outside Southport Town Hall - PETER POWELL

The King has arrived in Southport to meet with the survivors of the attack in which three young girls were killed.

The monarch is visiting the Merseyside town to express support for all those affected by the stabbings, which happened on July 29.

He will hold a private meeting with some of those who were at the Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop at which the three children were killed and 10 others seriously injured, as well as their families and others involved in the response.

His Majesty meets council officials to offer his condolences - PETER POWELL

He will then spend around an hour with members of the Southport community outside the town hall before meeting representatives from Merseyside’s emergency services and local community groups at Southport Community Fire Station.

The King will also meet the bereaved families in London on Wednesday. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were stabbed to death at the Hart Space Community Centre. Among those who witnessed the attack and escaped was Bebe’s elder sister, Genie, nine.

His Majesty said he was 'profoundly shocked' in a statement issued after the attack - Owen Humphreys

On July 30, the King released a written statement in which he said he was “profoundly shocked” to hear of the “utterly horrific incident”.

He wrote: “We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder. He will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Oct 25 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

The King seemed overwhelmed by the tributes left to pay respect to the victims - PAUL ELLIS

The King’s visit comes after he urged unity in the face of riots that swept the country following the attacks.

In calls to Sir Keir Starmer and police chiefs earlier this month, he expressed hope that “mutual respect and understanding” would unite the nation.

The monarch also said he had been “greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many” and offered his “heartfelt thanks” to the police for restoring order.

At the time, it was made known that the King hoped to express more direct support for the communities impacted, but that he would wait until the violence subsided and that any visit would not prove an additional strain on police resources.