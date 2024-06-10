King ‘very much looking forward’ to Trooping the Colour

The King said he is “very much looking forward” to Trooping the Colour on Saturday as he presented new colours to the Irish Guards at Windsor Castle.

His Majesty, who is Colonel in Chief of the seven Guards regiments of the Household Division, wore his Field Marshall Frock Coat to inspect the guardsmen and officers on parade on Monday afternoon.

The Chaplain General then consecrated the colours with a blessing and the King presented the colours to two junior officers.

The new colours will be those trooped at Trooping the Colour, the King’s official birthday parade in London.

His Majesty is Colonel in Chief of the seven Guards regiments of the Household Division - BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The King arrived at the Quadrangle from Windsor Castle from the Sovereign’s Entrance, walking to a dais facing the parade where he was greeted with a Royal Salute and a rendition of the National Anthem.

He then performed his ceremonial duty of presenting the new colours and addressing the parade.

The King said: “It has been a remarkable 84 years since my grandfather, King George VI, presented new Colours to the Second Battalion Irish Guards in Wellington Barracks during the opening months of the Second World War.

“After that terrible war, whose anniversaries we are in the midst of commemorating, the Second Battalion was placed in suspended animation but, I am delighted to say, has been reinstated.”

He said it was with “the greatest pride” that he was able to present the new colours.

Led by wolfhound mascot Seamus, the Band of the Irish Guards march into Windsor Castle - BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Acknowledging the Regiments’ recent achievements, including their work training Ukrainian forces, the King said: “In this ever-changing world, it is no exaggeration to say that the whole Regiment finds itself occupying a central role in Defence’s contribution to the myriad challenges which societies must face.

“In all of this, you bring to your duty a blend of professionalism, courage and humour which has always marked out Irish Guardsmen.”

Concluding his short speech, the King turned his attention to his birthday parade and said: “As your Colonel in Chief, I give these Colours into your safe-keeping in the knowledge that you will continue to uphold the standards and spirit of your Regiment whatever challenges you may face in the future.

“I very much look forward to seeing the King’s Colour again in just five days’ time, under the steady hand of Lieutenant Harry Winterbottom, on the occasion of Trooping the Colour.”

The Regiment then removed their hats and gave three cheers for the King, which echoed around the quadrangle.

The Regiment removed their headgear to give cheers to the King - BEN STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS

The King briefly spoke to the friends and family of the Irish guardsmen on parade before leaving.

He is expected to take part in Saturday’s parade but will inspect the soldiers from a carriage rather than on horseback as he continues his cancer treatment.

The King has only recently returned to public-facing duties while still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, adapting his programme of work in line with medical advice.

Soldiers hold the new colours, including The Regimental Colour, in front of the King - Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales is the Colonel of the Irish Guards, taking over from the Prince of Wales last year.

She missed last weekend’s Colonel’s Review, the Trooping the Colour dress rehearsal, but sent a letter to the regiment wishing them luck.

She wrote: “Being your colonel remains an honour and I’m very sorry that I am unable to make the salute at this year’s colonel’s review.

“Please pass on my apologies to the whole regiment. I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

She hand-signed the letter with the regiment’s motto, “Quis separabit?” as Colonel Catherine.

Palace sources said that the King was not standing in for the Princess, as she continues her recovery from ill health and preventive chemotherapy in private. The presenting of new colours is by convention done by the Colonel in Chief, they added - in this case, the King.

Colours – adorned with a regiment’s emblems and battle honours – were originally used as rallying points for troops on the battlefield.

They still accompany soldiers on operations and, more visibly, on ceremonial duties.

The presentation of new colours to No 9 and No 12 Company began with the Band of the Irish Guards marching them into Windsor Castle.

They were led by the Irish Guards’ distinctive regimental mascot – an Irish wolfhound named Turlough Mor.

The King was accompanied by the Irish Guards Regimental Lieutenant Colonel, Major General Sir Christopher Ghika KCVO CBE.