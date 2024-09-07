King and Queen attend Highland Games

The King has arrived at the annual Braemar Gathering Highland games in the Cairngorms National Park, one day before his accession anniversary.

The King, wearing a tartan jacket and a navy, red and green kilt, was accompanied by the Queen, who wore a navy dress with a feather pattern and a hat with two feathers.

The couple were seen smiling as they chatted at the event, held a short distance from their summer residence at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire.

Girls perform traditional Scottish dancing for Their Majesties - Andrew Parsons / Parsons Media

Before their arrival, competitors took part in traditional Highland games including tug-of-war and enjoyed music played by bagpipers and drummers.

The event, held on the first Saturday in September, has been running in its present form since 1832 and has been attended regularly by the reigning monarch and other members of the royal family since 1848.

Competitors take part in the tug of war during the Braemar Gathering - Aaron Chown

This year’s Games was the second time the King has appeared as monarch at the event, having frequently attended while he was the Duke of Rothesay.

The 2024 Gathering falls one day before Charles’s second accession anniversary, having become head of state immediately upon the death of his mother, the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, who died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.