Do you know what to do after a car accident in Texas? Six things to know, experts say

It’s normal to panic after getting into a car accident, but after processing your emotions what exactly do you do? Do you leave the scene out of fear? Get out of the car to argue with the other driver? Here are some steps you can take according to experts and Texas law.

Stay At The Scene

Examine yourself for any injuries and check on the other driver. You are required to stay at the scene if there are injuries or damages to the vehicles involved according to Texas law. If you decide to drive away, you could be charged with a hit-and-run offense. Penalties for a hit and run include fines, license suspension, and possible jail time.

Call 911

According to Texas law, you must report any auto accidents involving injuries, fatalities, or property damage exceeding $1,000. Dial 911 to make a report. The other driver may attempt to dissuade you from calling the police by bringing up their insurance rates, driving record, or pointing out the lack of damage to the vehicles, but disregarding this regulation may result in severe consequences.

The responding officer will record the contact details, policy number, and auto insurance company of both drivers. The officer will submit the details into a Texas crash report. They will also look at the circumstances that led to the collision to determine who was at fault. The traffic ticket issued will help the lawyer pursuing damages for any innocent drivers, passengers, or pedestrians involved.

Exchange Information

As you wait for the police to show up, you should ask the people involved to exchange information about their insurance policies. Drivers are required by Texas law to have this conversation while at the accident scene. If you wait for the police to get the information you might have to wait until the Crash Report is filed and released. Take the initiative to snap a photo of the other person’s driver’s license and insurance card.

Get Evidence

Experts at Sneed & Mitchell Injury recommend that you take notes at the scene about what happened so you won’t forget anything important. You don’t want to lose track of important evidence that could determine whether you receive a settlement or award. Try to get a picture of the cars’ locations as well as any relevant evidence, including tire tread traces, shattered glass, or activated airbags. It is also useful to have a video if someone involved is visibly affected by drugs or alcohol.

Don’t admit fault

Never accept the blame, no matter how strongly the other person claims you were at fault. Your statements could be used against you by the other party in the police investigation and claim process, according to Scott Law Firm. It should come as no surprise that both sides frequently take the blame. Seek the advice of a respectable lawyer with experience in your particular circumstance.

Contact your insurance company

Tell your insurance provider about the accident as soon as you can. Make sure the provider knows if you were hurt even if the pain is mild. Avoid discussing the other party’s insurance without legal counsel. Even if you think the driver’s actions were the only ones that caused the crash, insurance companies teach their adjusters to look at the situation objectively and frequently try to assign blame differently after hearing your recorded statement.

Twenty percent of Texas drivers are on the road without car insurance. Texas also topped the list of states where a driver without a license was most likely involved in a fatal car accident between 2017 and 2021.

You may consider purchasing uninsured motorist coverage to protect yourself. It can cover bodily injury or property damage if you get in an accident caused by a motorist without insurance, a motorist who does not have sufficient insurance to cover your expenses, or a hit-and-run driver.