Watch the two new House of the Dragon trailers

While many Game Of Thrones fans have only just recovered from the ending of the original show, epic prequel House Of The Dragon came and quickly took over our lives. Since the end of the first season, there is one question that everyone has been asking: is there going to be a House Of The Dragon season two?

So, here's everything we know about another instalment of the hit prequel, from the confirmed cast to any trailer and release date news.

Do we have a House of the Dragon season 2 trailer?

The first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon's second season came on the 2nd December 2023. In it, we see Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and the newly crowned Aegon II, Rhaenyra's half-brother, and Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) going head to head over the crown, with a voiceover saying, "There is no war so hateful as a war between kins, and no war so bloody as a war between dragons." Eek.

Then, in March 2024, two new trailers emerged for the new House of the Dragon: The Black Trailer, and The Green Trailer, which shows the impending battle from both sides. "My father chose me as first born child to succeed him," Rhaenyra says in the voiceover for the Black trailer. "And yet, Alicent's son sits my throne. I need to fight this war - and win it."

In The Green Trailer, Alicent's voiceover says, "Only weeks ago, my lord husband was alive. And the realm was at peace. Viserys wanted Aegon to succeed him."

House of the Dragon season 2 release date

Variety first reported that HBO is looking to release the new season in summer 2024, while the head of global streaming and games for Warner Bros Discovery, JB Perrette, then shared something more specific during a media conference on the 4th March 2024.

Though they didn't name an exact date, they did say House of The Dragon will land in June 2024.

This follows a similar timeline to the previous season, which was commissioned in October 2019, with casting beginning in July 2020 and principal photography starting in April 2021 in the United Kingdom. The series premiered on 21st August, 2022.

When did House of the Dragon season 2 finish filming?

Filming for season two began on 11th April, 2023 with the exciting news being announced on Twitter.

It's time to return to King's Landing.

Season 2 of #HouseoftheDragon is now in production. pic.twitter.com/lGSQSq6oK9 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 11, 2023

"House of the Dragon has returned," said new showrunner Ryan Condal. "We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."

Filming for season then wrapped up in September 2023, according to Variety. House of The Dragon is one of the few shows which was able to continue filming during the WGA and SAG strikes as the scripts were already finished before the writer's strike began and the production was under a UK union contract.

How long will House of the Dragon season 2 be?

Ok HOTD fans prepare for some *slightly* bad news, as one of the show's directors Clare Kilner has revealed the season will be slightly shorter than the first, with eight episodes rather than season one's 10.

However, Kilner has reassured fans those eight episodes will still be completely action packed. "There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode, and we have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Ryan’s [Condal, showrunner] decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they’re jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events."

Ok fine, we guess we can get on board with this.

Who is the cast for House of the Dragon season 2?

Watch out for *spoilers*! It's been confirmed that many of our favourite cast members will be returning for even more fire and blood next season. They include:

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, The Sea Snake

Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen

Jefferson Hall as Jason Lannister

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, The White Worm

For eagle-eyed superfans, yes, this means Mysaria is alive despite her home being set on fire at the end of season one! There are also some new brand cast members joining season two, here's who they are and who they'll be playing.

Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong

Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Queen Alicent's brother

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers

Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull

What have the House of the Dragon cast said about a season 2?

Fabien Frankel, who plays Criston Cole, teased some potential plot points in season two, in a chat with Radio Times. "We've had conversations and we had conversations in the beginning but obviously things are so subject to change," he said. "If I'm honest, I went to the pub with [showrunner] Miguel [Sapochnik] two months ago. He teased me some things.

"He told me that I should hang out with one person in particular and I'm not going to say who that is obviously but he did say, 'I want you and this person to spend some time together and get to know each other.' So, yeah I'm excited to do that."

Let the countdown begin!

