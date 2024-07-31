Knwls Unveils Fall 2024 ‘Sensational’ Campaign

South London-based label Knwls has released its “Sensational” campaign for fall 2024.

Lensed by fashion photographer Jordan Hemingway, the campaign features fellow models Aylah Peterson and Miao Ziyi in a series of arch poses to exaggerate the collection’s silhouettes, which “exude elegance with a touch of ’80s glamour,” said cofounders Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault.

Citing images by Nick Knight and Sean Ellis as inspiration, the pair relied on Hemingway to bring a similarly “dark edge that’s not too overbearing,” keeping the overall mood “sleek and chic.”

Former students from Central Saint Martins, Knowles and Arsenault are best known for their body-con mesh pieces frequently worn by viral club kids like Julia Fox and Charlie XCX. Hoping to broaden their appeal, the designers shined the spotlight on outerwear and accessories as well as elevated details like ribbon-laced denim and camouflage embroidery.

Key items include shearling jackets, sculpted drop-waist coats, asymmetric knit tank dresses and corset tops with side-buckle skirts. Many of the campaign looks are accompanied by the brand’s signature Razr bag, now offered in lizard-effect and bordeaux-colored leather and upcycled jewelry made in collaboration with Arielle de Pinto.

Knowles and Arsenault are gearing up for their spring 2025 runway presentation taking place at London Fashion Week in September. “While last season’s show was driven by a theme of survival, this time we aim to celebrate the passion for craft,” they said.

Survival is certainly fitting, given the state of independent fashion brands in the U.K., with Christopher Kane, The Vampires Wife and Julien Macdonald either shutting down or entering administration in a post-pandemic, post-Brexit market.

Still navigating those headwinds, the pair have recently begun working with the talent agency Huxley and are shifting their production from Italy to Portugal to keep prices “a bit more digestible,” said Arsenault, who added: “We’re very fortunate to be where we are.”

