Krispy Kreme launches new Grinch-themed donuts just in time to steal Christmas

Krispy Kreme debuts new Christmas collection with Grinch, Grinch Claus, and Cindy-Lou Who donuts (Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme is ringing in the Christmas cheer with fresh donut flavors straight from Dr. Seuss’ Who-Ville.

On Monday, November 25, the franchise announced a new Merry Grinchmas Donut Collection inspired by the author’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!. Jim Carey famously starred as the Grinch in the 2000 movie adaptation.

According to the Krispy Kreme announcement, there will be three donuts based on the characters from the story: Grinch, Grinchy Claus, and Cindy-Lou Who Merry Berry Tree. Additionally, the company is bringing back two fan-favorite staples: Santa Belly and Holiday Sprinkle.

The Grinch is a classic unglazed donut with a cookies and cream filling to resemble coal and an intricate green icing design that’s made to look like the evil character’s face.

Grinch Claus is a glazed donut with chocolate icing and a buttercream finish. On top, customers can munch on Christmas-colored sprinkles and a Grinch piece.

For Cindy-Lou Who’s donut, Krispy Kreme added to their original glaze with strawberry icing and a green buttercream tree design finished with a star piece.

Krispy Kreme debuts new Merry Grinchmas Donut Collection with Who-Ville characters (Krispy Kreme)

Cult Krispy Kreme fans will remember the Santa Belly to be an unglazed donut with white cream, red icing, and a black chocolate belt. Meanwhile, the Holiday Sprinkle will still be an original glaze with chocolate icing and Christmas sprinkles.

“Who wants to celebrate Christmas with Krispy Kreme?! Our Merry Grinchmas doughnuts are guaranteed to make even the Grinchiest Grinch smile,” Dave Skena, the global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in the announcement.

Customers can taste the holiday excitement beginning November 29, the day after Thanksgiving, for a limited time. Anyone who orders a dozen donuts will receive a special, Grinch-colored box.

What’s more, Krispy Kreme offers customers the chance to order either a six-pack or a dozen to have delivered fresh to participating grocery stores. To find which stores will partner with the company, go to the Krispy Kreme website and click on the store locator.

The Krispy Kreme “Day of the Dozen” promotion will also be available again this year on December 12. Anyone who purchases a dozen donuts can get a dozen glazed donuts for just $1.

Earlier this month, the conglomerate launched an assortment of new donuts for Thanksgiving. From Apple Crumble to Chocolate Silk Pie, patrons were presented with a tasting board of special flavors typically served as pies. The full collection includes Lemon Cream, Apple Crumble, Chocolate Silk, and Blueberry Crispy.

“Our new Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection was created with that in mind to help bring people together and sweeten the season of sharing joy and gratitude,” Skena said.