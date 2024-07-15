Krispy Kreme unveils new Paris-inspired doughnut collection ahead of 2024 Olympics

Krispy Kreme announced Monday the Passport to Paris doughnut collection, which features three new doughnut flavors inspired by Parisian desserts.

The company announced Monday the Passport to Paris doughnut collection, which features three new doughnut flavors inspired by Parisian desserts.

The collection includes:

Créme Brûlée Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with créme brûlée cream filling, dipped in créme brûlée caramel icing and topped with caramelized sugar crunch.

Double Chocolate Éclair Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate custard cream filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate crisp pearls.

Raspberry & Vanilla Créme Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in raspberry icing and cookie pieces and dolloped with vanilla cream.

According to Krispy Kreme, the collection is available for a limited time at participating shops beginning Monday, July 15.

“Most people can’t be in Paris to cheer on their country’s team. So, we’re giving you a ‘Passport to Paris’ in the form of delicious doughnuts with Parisian dessert flavors,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a news release.

The "Passport to Paris" collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website. Customers can also enjoy the collection in a 6-pack delivered fresh daily to select retailers.

Krispy Kreme also offering Créme Brûlée Latte for limited time

In addition to the doughnuts, customers can also get a new Créme Brûlée Latte made fresh to-order hot, iced or frozen for a limited time.

The drink comes with créme brûlée flavors, topped with whipped cream and caramelized sugar crunch, according to Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts, iced coffee two days a week in July

There's also deals to be had from Krispy Kreme in July. The doughnut chain is giving members of its Krispy Kreme rewards loyalty program a free doughnut every Tuesday and a free iced coffee every Friday with any purchase in July, the company says.

To take part in Krispy Kreme's July giveaway promotion – free doughnuts on Tuesdays and free iced coffee on Friday – you must belong to the chain's rewards program. You can sign up by downloading the Krispy Kreme app or creating an account on the company website.

Then, you must make some purchase to get the Tuesday and Friday freebies.

Contributing: Mike Snider, USA TODAY

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

