Kristin Chenoweth, 56, uses this drugstore buy for glowy skin — it's down to $11

Bio-Oil has long been an affordable beauty secret for anyone who wants to diminish the look of scars and stretch marks or give their skin an extra dose of hydration. This drugstore find is even a fave among the A-list — reality royalty like the Kardashians (especially Kim) and actual royalty like Kate Middleton say it keeps their skin stretch-mark-free. And celebs aged 50+ like Kristin Chenoweth have been relying on it for decades to give their skin a healthy glow. Now you can try this No. 1 bestseller yourself at a sweet $11 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

The celeb-loved oil has more than 38,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers raving about its many uses. And when a sale happens, we shout it from the rooftops. If you want to reinvent your skin routine, Bio-Oil is a good place to start. We rarely see it priced much lower, so if you'd like to look red-carpet-ready, this is the time to pounce!

Why do I need this? 🤔

Bio-Oil's popularity stems largely from the fact that it works. It includes vitamin A, vitamin E, chamomile, sunflower and lavender oils, all of which combine to stimulate collagen production and create greater skin elasticity (read: diminished wrinkles). More collagen can also help reduce the look of scars, stretch marks and dark patches.

All of those oils also provide some serious hydration — another way to reduce dark marks, scars and stretch marks. The formula won't clog your pores, so people with oily, dry or combination skin can use Bio-Oil without worry. For those with fresh scars, say from a C-section (or stretch marks from pregnancy itself), Bio-Oil can help with itchiness as it smooths out the skin.

Kristen Chenoweth told Prevention that she uses it around her eyes and on her laugh lines. "I want people to know about it. I love Bio-Oil,” she said. "If you're consistent, it's huge."

Kim Kardashian agrees with Chenoweth. "It just makes my skin glow, and it has so many benefits," Kim has said. "If you have a scar or stretch marks, you just massage the oil onto the area two times a day." She said the formula was a "lifesaver" and she would "apply it like crazy" during her pregnancies.

If you'd like a less starry take on the product, our reviewer here at Yahoo Life tried it for herself — and dubbed Bio-Oil "worth the hype."

Kristin Chenoweth is one of the many celebs who sing the praises of Bio-Oil. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

We'll let some of Bio-Oil's other biggest fans tell you how amazing this stuff is too.

Pros 👍

A particularly eloquent user called the oil a "symphony of hydration and nourishment," adding, "What truly sets Bio-Oil apart is its effectiveness in tackling scars and stretch marks. Over time, I've witnessed these imperfections fade away, replaced by a smoother, more even-toned canvas. ... Its nongreasy texture is a cherry on top, making it perfect for everyday use."

"I'm 52 years old, and I've been using this for a few years now, every time I shower/bathe," said a mega-fan. "I love my skin since I started using it. My skin is dramatically more toned, no wings on my arms. I even use this on my face! Jawline is back! Fine lines are less noticeable. No more rough skin. I'm a fan! I'd give it 10 stars if I could. A bottle lasts me 6-8 weeks. It doesn't take a lot to cover the skin. It's a dry oil, but you need to work it in well. A little goes a long way. I exfoliate regularly too, with natural fiber mitts. I love this stuff!"

Older reviewers also extolled the virtues of using Bio-Oil on mature skin. "I have used it for years and, at 78, my skin looks very beautiful," shared one. "I get compliments all the time. Bio-Oil reduces skin discoloration and moisturizes beautifully. I highly recommend it for all women over 60."

Cons 👎

Though many users loved the oil's fresh scent, some didn't take to it quite as much: "Only downside is I don't love the scent, but it's not super strong," wrote one customer. However, they still gave Bio-Oil a five-star rating, noting, "I didn’t get many stretch marks during pregnancy while using this oil!"

Another reviewer, who gave the product four stars, echoed their sentiment. "The only reason why I wouldn't give this a 5/5 is due to the smell of this. I really hate the smell, but it works so well that I will be looking past that each time I apply it."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

