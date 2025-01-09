The Krug Expedition Bedrock XT2 in Photos

Click here to read the full article.

The Krug Expedition Bedrock XT2.

This is Austria-based Krug Expedition’s first rig built for the American market, and it starts with a massive Ford F-550, then grows even larger via a six-wheel conversion performed by Arctic Trucks in Wyoming.

This example’s use of lightly colored materials and plenty of windows helps to accentuate the airy and spacious feel of the interior.

The surprisingly roomy bathroom includes a Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) sink, a shower with a hidden underfloor shower tray, and ample cabinet space.

Customers who order an Expedition Bedrock XT2 can customize their build based on planned use cases, and Krug then constructs the module in Austria before shipping it stateside to Arctic Trucks for mating to the chassis.

Building the Bedrock upon the Ford F-550 foundation further improves the possibility for any regular servicing just about anywhere, though the engine may struggle to cope with lower-quality diesel in other countries (and expect fuel economy in the mid-single digits while highway cruising).

Lead times currently hover at about a year before customers can take delivery.

Pricing for the Krug Expedition Bedrock XT2 starts at $690,000.