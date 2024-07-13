Kyle Richards, 55, uses this $15 mist sunscreen: 'Goes great over makeup'

Lightweight, non-greasy and fast-absorbing, this mist contains octocrylene and octisalate to block UVA and UVB rays as well as aloe vera and vitamin E.

Kyle Richards is full of surprises — but you might already know that if you've been following news about the gift she got her daughter for her sweet sixteen (if not, spoiler alert: it was a Porsche). She oozes glitz and glam as all Real Housewives do, but she's got a side to her that we regular folk can relate to. And when she likes an affordable beauty product that also happens to be a problem solver, we pay attention. Case in point: She loves Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist.

Sun Bum Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist

On her Amazon Live she went through all her summer picks including a $10 sunless tanner that she travels with. Now that the sun is out in full summer force, we're looking for a little protection from it and she knows exactly what we're talking about.

“Never ever go without sunblock on your face ever,” she said. We hear you, Kyle. We hear you.

Suitable for most skin types, this sunscreen is lightweight, non-greasy and fast-absorbing. In addition to UVA and UVB ray-blocking ingredients like octocrylene and octisalate, it soothes with aloe vera and moisturizes with vitamin E. But what makes this sunscreen even more appealing is the application — it's a light mist so you can just spray it on. And while we might forget to spray it on before we put on our primer, you don't have to worry about starting over, according to Richards.

“This goes great over makeup,” she taught us adding that she's such a fan she doesn't go anywhere without it. "[It] goes in my emergency kit in my car.”

Sun Bum also happens to be one of our tried and true brands. It's even on our roster of best sunscreens.

Forget to put sunscreen on? No worries. Just mist and be on your way. (Amazon/Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 2,000 shoppers are on board with this sunscreen.

"It smells like bananas but not a loud scent," shared a happy beach bunny. "I didn't have to rub it in, which I really liked since I was using it at the beach with sandy hands."

"I love Sun Bum products [because] they always smell so nice," wrote another five-star fan. "I spray this on my face before I put on my makeup, I don’t like cream-type sunscreen for my face it never seems to run in very well. This sits nicely under my primer."

"The Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist is a great sunscreen!" a savvy traveler gushed. "We use it for quick sprays on the go when you don't have the time to reapply lotion. The scent is pleasant - very tropical smelling. It's also great for travel since meets the 100 ml TSA/airplane security requirement."

"I wear sunscreen every day as I am very fair," a rave reviewer shared. I bought this after using a friends bottle and loving it. I really like that I don't have to reapply cream I can just spritz this. It is very lightweight on the face, does not make me break out, it does leave a bit of an oily sheen but that's just sunscreen in general. The smell is pleasant but truly awful if you accidentally get any in your mouth. Travels well. Have not gotten burned using it."



