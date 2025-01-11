Kyle Richards, 56, uses this thickening spray for fuller hair — it's down to $12

The 'Real Housewives' star says it gave her 'the look and feel of 3,000 more strands.'

The Real Housewives of, well, anywhere are known for their over-the-top, lavish lifestyles. We can only imagine what it's like for them to live in the biggest mansions, drive the fanciest cars and wear the most expensive clothes. So when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards sang the praises of Nexxus Unbreakable Care Root Lift Hair Thickening Spray, we took note — and we're glad we did because it's just $12.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

If you've been shopping around for products to help make your hair fuller and prevent breakage at the same time, you know it can cost upwards of $100 to get the look you want. At only $13, this thickening spray is a fraction of that, and we don't expect the cost to dip lower any time soon.

Why do I need this? 🤔

We love getting a peek inside the real life of a real housewife. For her demo of the Nexxus thickening spray, she took us on a trip to Sin City. Richards did an Amazon livestream from her Las Vegas hotel room to show us how a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star gets ready for a night out where being fabulous really counts.

She pulled out the bottle of root lifting spray that she claims gives you "the look and feel of 3,000 more strands" and admitted that once upon a time, she didn't always use it. But after she realized it was a game changer, she revealed, "I will never not use that again."

Even the glossy hair of Real Housewives needs a little boost thanks to the green bottle. (Getty/Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This Nexxus spray keeps snagging more and more fans, with over 2,000 bottles sold in the past month.

Pros 👍

"Recently my hair has been thinning and I shed more," raved a five-star fan. "I take hair and nail vitamins. I just started using a thickening shampoo. I have tried three other spray-in hair thickeners and this is the only one that has truly made my hair feel fuller. The price is also reasonable. I can't afford super pricey hair products that I use daily."

"The stuff is amazing," a happy shopper shared. "It was recommended by an influencer, and since it wasn't terribly expensive, I decided to take a chance. I noticed a huge change in the thickness and volume in my hair when I use it. I highly recommend it, and I will keep using it."

"What a fantastic product!" a beauty enthusiast raved. "I had used similar ones from another brand which they no longer make but this one is something else. It lifts my roots and provides volume and thickness without making my hair sticky. My hair stays lush and full for days so I don't have to wash it on a daily basis anymore. I recently went from black to blonde and you can imagine how damaging it can be. With this product, I retained my healthy hair and I have to admit that my hair now is longer since I am using it. Bonus: It makes your hair smell like a high-end salon! Love love love!"

Cons 👎

Take note: Several shoppers were not a fan of the smell. "The product works OK but it smells like a pine tree," revealed one.

"Very strong floral scent," reported another. "Seems OK, but smell is overpowering. Headache inducing. If that doesn't bother you, try it."

A third described it as, "[Smelling] like men's shaving cream, so I won't use it."

Richards also uses the shampoo and conditioner from the Nexxus Unbreakable Care collection.

Amazon Nexxus Unbreakable Care Anti-Breakage Shampoo $15 $17 Save $2 Makers of Nexxus claim this shampoo can reduce hair fall and breakage by 97%. "I had damaged my hair and I wasn't used to having damaged hair," said Richards. "That was really frustrating to me, so when I was happy to find a product that could reverse that damage." $15 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

