Kyle Richards says these shoes are 'literally like walking on a cloud' and you can get them on Amazon

Kyle Richards, as a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, is someone we half expect to roll out of bed and into a pair of pointy heels. For the most part, that's probably not far from the truth, but lately, our favorite Housewife is slipping her tootsies into something a little more casual and a lot more comfy: the Hey Dude Austin Lift Classic.

Hey Dude Hey Dude Austin Lift Classic Great for dashing around town or bumming around the house, these classy faux suede slip-ons have a memory foam insole for maximum comfort on just about any surface. And thanks to Hey Dude's Flex & Fold technology, these shoes are lightweight and flexible. $80 at Amazon

Even the ultra-glamorous have to kick off their heels every once in a while — and Richards is a guiding light in that department. She shared on her Amazon Livestream that she did "something" while she was running that left her with a limp. She needed something easy on her feet and snatched up the Austin Lift Classics for the job.

"They're literally like walking on a cloud," she gushed. "They're so comfortable, I don't even feel like I have shoes on."

These backless slip-ons are just right for stepping into if you have to run out to the store, but the extra-thick soles also make them a great option for padding around the house. In addition to the lightweight and flexible sole, the upper is made with faux suede which means you can throw them in the washing machine when they get smudged.

Hey Dude shoes are a favorite among Amazon shoppers.

"My favorite shoes!" gushed one shopper. "If I could give 10 stars, I would. One of my fav shoes I own. I’m going to be purchasing a second black pair as well. Feels like I’m walking on a cloud! So comfortable and fits my foot perfectly. They don’t slide or make me walk funny like other slip-on shoes do. It’s no different than wearing a pair of very supportive sneakers. Hey Dudes are worth the hype and these are very aesthetically pleasing! I love the platforms."

"Best shoes ever!" another fan raved. "I have very bad feet and the functionality and comfort this shoe provides don’t make my feet hurt at all! I have pronated/flat feet and need a wide shoe because I have bunions as a result of my flat feet. There is no rubbing on the bunions and zero foot pain after wearing these for hours. If you do feel they are tight on your feet for any reason you can remove the insole to give you more space. This is definitely a great elevated shoe to add to your wardrobe! Another important detail is that right out of the box it is a flexible shoe, not stiff at all. They are also very lightweight though they look like they would be a heavier shoe."

A final fan wrote: "Make sure you do the video measurements because they do run differently. I had to get a bigger size and I always wear the same size."

Want a similar shoe with a back? The Wendy Hex is another one of Kyle's recommendations.

Amazon Hey Dude Wendy Hex Cute and lightweight, these slip-ons are also designed with a cushy memory foam insole and Flex & Fold technology. This version also comes with elastic laces for a secure fit. $65 at Amazon

