Kylie Jenner just revived the naked brow trend and she looks like a woodland fairy

Kylie Jenner is up to one of her favourite glam twists. Yep, the Kylie Cosmetics founder just debuted the good ol' naked eyebrow look (once again) in a bunch of stunning Instagram pictures. And I say 'again' because this isn't the first time we've seen this trend, nor is it the first time we've seen Ky rock the trend. Deja vu, much.



This occasion was in promotion of her new Kylie Cosmetics Powder Blush sticks, and rather than the illusion of a fully invisible brow, Kylie went for a thick ash-blonde take. Combined with the flush of cool pink blush, the whispy hair and the plump rose lip, she's really serving woodland fairy.

This girl just loves a nakey brow look. Back in October of 2022, Kylie took to her TikTok account with a video showing off her new (at the time) powder grey eyebrows. And although the look didn't last long, it was such a vibe. Then she outdid herself, pairing her naked 'brow with a Pam Anderson-style updo in early 2023.

Glammed to the Gods, me thinks.

Now, as ever, there's no telling whether or not Kylie has truly taken the plunge and bleached her eyebrows as this could, in fact, be a very clever makeup trick. Perhaps this could be a case of using a bit (read: a lot) of concealer and powder to hide her dark strands of hair. Who knows?

I suppose only time will tell but for now, let's enjoy the beauty of this lewk.

