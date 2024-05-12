Kylie and Kendall Jenner take Las Vegas in itsy-bitsy mini dresses

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have had a pretty major week. I mean, who can forget that on Monday they were waltzing down the red carpet at the Met Gala?

Yep, the sisters joined family members including mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian by making an appearance at the highly anticipated fashion event - and, of course, they did not disappoint.

To the main gala, Kylie rocked custom Oscar de la Renta while Kendall Jenner became the first person (possibly) to wear an archival Givenchy gown which featured *wait for it* butt crack cutouts.

At the after party - which we all know has some of the best looks of the evening - Kendall rocked some other standout fits (yes, she did an additional outfit change). Specifically, she could be seen wearing an angelic winged corset by Givenchy and, later, a custom Vivienne Westwood white lace look.

Okay obsessed! But the sisters' superstar week didn't end there. The duo hightailed it to Las Vegas for a series of collab appearances and events between their drinks brands: 818 Tequila and Sprinter, Kylie's canned vodka soda line.

A "day in the life" TikTok from Kylie gives us all the deets - showing the sisters travelling in the morning and then hopping around the city. But the detail that really caught our imagination? Their outfits ofc!

couretesy via kylie Jenner Instagram

Both sisters put their own spin on partywear, with Kendall wearing a mini af black, strapless mini dress and accessorising with a pair of sunnies (it's Las Vegas, after all). Kylie, on the other hand, rocked a midi dress with a plunging scoop neckline in skin-tight red latex.



Love this girls trip!

