Kylie's sparkle collection is a must for your Christmas party looks

The Christmas season is nearly upon us (again!) and that means our collective calendars are about to fill up quicker than Mariah Carey defrosts on November 1st. From office parties to Secret Santa soirees, the cycle of club, another club, another club, no sleep, bus, another club is about to start – so it's time to get your Christmas party looks sorted!

Thankfully, Kylie Jenner has made that task all the easier this year – meaning you can spend more time crafting your Christmas present wishlist and less time planning all your outfits. Taking to Instagram, the reality-TV-star-turned-business-woman shared a glimpse (here) at her latest clothing collection for Khy, created in collaboration with Sia Arnika.

"The only gift you need," she wrote on her personal Instagram account, alongside a photo of two black sequined gowns. "Khy's got you for the holidays," she added.

Meanwhile, on the official Khy account, fans got an even better look at the collection, which features an array of sparkly outfits – including everything from ballgowns to booty shorts – that will quite literally *sleigh* the holiday season. Among other models and Kylie herself, the campaign shoot stars Amelia Grey, who has been connected to the Kardashian-Jenner family since she dated Scott Disick back in 2020 and 2021.

"Ohhh I need this collection ASAP," one eager fan commented on the Khy reveal, as someone else added: "Girl you're gonna make me go broke if you keep putting out bangers like this."

Elsewhere in the comments, someone echoed our thoughts exactly: "GIVE ME EVERYTHINGGGGG."

Given that demand for Kylie's Khy range is always at a high – yep, the first collection sold out in an hour! – we'd recommend setting an alarm if you don't wanna miss out on this sparkly drop. Race you to the checkout...

