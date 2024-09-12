La Maison Orveda Lands in New York’s Upper East Side

French skin care brand Orveda is becoming a permanent fixture on the Upper East Side, opening its first flagship boutique in the U.S. on Madison Avenue and celebrating with a launch party attended by the likes of Helena Christensen and Leslie Bibb.

La Maison Orveda, a stand-alone spa and boutique, will be home to facials, skin care and fragrances with the newly launched Infiniment Coty Paris collection. Orveda is owned by Coty Inc., and was cofounded by Coty’s chief executive officer Sue Nabi before she joined Coty.

The signature facials are performed in three treatment rooms, while there is also a dedicated event room that will host masterclasses, scientific talks and art exhibitions on a rotating basis. The two-story boutique also has a lounge area, a product space and an immersive room dedicated to Infiniment Coty Paris fragrances, complete with giant flower structures through which guests can sample the scents.

It is the second La Maison Orveda, with the first Maison Orveda opening less than a year ago in the French Concession neighborhood of Shanghai.

More will be on their way soon, according to Caroline Andreotti, chief commercial officer of prestige at Coty, who said the brand plans to expand in Paris and the Middle East.

“Each Maison will have its own pieces of art from local artists,” she said. “That’s a way to engage with the local community.”

The U.S., though, is an important market to the brand, launched in 2017. Last year, Orveda sales grew 54 percent across existing retail locations, according to Coty. It is currently available in select Saks Fifth Avenue locations and the brand has plans to increase its footprint in the U.S. market this fall with new retail partnerships with Cos Bar and Nordstrom.

In an interview to discuss Coty’s latest set of earnings in August, Coty’s chief executive officer Sue Nabi said while prestige fragrance is still the “queen” category with booming sales, prestige color cosmetics and skin care are performing well, too.

“The famous fragrance index is continuing to be fully at play, not only in the U.S., but around the world. It’s the case in Europe. It’s the case in emerging markets. Everyone is falling in love with fragrances like never before,” she said.

“But we are also igniting growth engines for the future. I’m thinking about prestige color cosmetics. We had a fantastic year here thanks to Kylie Cosmetics, which is doing great,” she continued. “Last but not least is prestige skin care. I know that there are some markets that are struggling, like China, but we are starting from such a low base that we can only grow and prestige skin care equity is growing. It’s been growing double digits.”

