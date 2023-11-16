La Roche-Posay is offering their 'Biggest Gift of the Year' — save up to 20% + a free gift

La Roche-Posay is offering their 'biggest gift of the year' — get a free eight-piece gift on orders of $75 or more. (Photos via La Roche-Posay)

It's not quite Black Friday yet, but La Roche-Posay is already in a gifting mood. Until Nov. 19, score their "biggest gift of the year" with an eight-piece gift on orders over $75 — just use code GIFT at checkout.

Additionally, VIP Members will be able to score some extra perks. Get 15% off orders of $50 or more and 20% off orders of $80 or more, plus the free eight-piece gift. And for the first 500 orders of $150 or more, you can get an extra treat.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Mark your calendars for Nov. 24 because Black Friday is just around the corner (time flies, am I right?). Get warm up your wallet because it's barely over a week away. And if you don't want to wait for deals, don't worry, the discounts are already rolling in — stay tuned for our early Black Friday mentions.

If you are ready to dive into some of La Roche-Posay's bestsellers to build up your cart for that free gift, keep scrolling.

La Roche-Posay's Vitamin C10 Serum is like a superhero product for your skin — it'll fight wrinkles, boost radiance and target uneven texture. It's an anti-aging powerhouse that's gentle enough for sensitive skin.

The Hyalu B5 Serum will be your skin's BFF. It's clinically proven to re-plump, speed up repair and visibly smooth fine lines and wrinkles. It'll do all these things by replenishing your skin's moisture barrier and activating renewal.

This SPF is fragrance-free and features "NETLOCK" technology, which will provide ultra-invisible (yet powerful) protection against harmful rays.

This treatment will tackle acne without drying out your skin. It's packed with tons of effective ingredients, like salicylic acid, that'll address all stages of the pimple cycle. It'll also help prevent recurring breakouts!

This retinol is your secret weapon for renewed skin — it'll make it look smooth and radiant. It'll also help recover skin firmness and reverse deep wrinkles and irregular texture.

If you're looking for a seriously moisturizing product, this multi-purpose balm will hydrate dry and irritated skin for up to 48 hours. You can use it for peeling, chafed, itchy or scarred skin and much more. And it's suitable for all ages, from babies to older adults.

If you have acne-prone or oily skin, this gentle cleanser will work wonders for you. It'll treat breakouts without drying or irritating your skin. It'll also rebalance your skin and help reduce clogged pores, too!

If you are in the oily skin club, this moisturizer will quickly become your daily go-to. It'll effectively moisturize your skin while mattifying it (yup!) — say goodbye to shine and the appearance of large pores.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat This product is made with Sebulyse, a supercharged ingredient that targets sebum way stronger than zinc. $33 at La Roche-Posay

This fragrance-free moisturizer is perfect for sensitive skin folk and is packed with prebiotic thermal spring water. It'll help preserve your skin's natural microbiome (AKA your skin's defence against irritants and stressors).

Kiss those chapped lips goodbye because this repairing balm will work to rebuild your cracked and irritated pout. With this balm, your lips will be soothed and protected, especially in colder climates.

This hand cream will provide instant relief to dry, cracked hands, transforming them into soft, smooth and hydrated ones instead.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.