Lady Gabriella Kingston moves back into Kensington Palace following husband Thomas' death - report

Lady Gabriella has reportedly moved back in with her parents at Kensington Palace (Getty)

Lady Gabriella Kingston has reportedly moved back in with her parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, at Kensington Palace, just two months after the sudden death of her husband, Thomas Kingston.

The British writer, who turned 43 on Tuesday, previously lived in Notting Hill in west London with financier Thomas.

According to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, friends have been rallying around Gabriella, known as Ella, to support her through her grief.

Thomas was found dead at the age of 45 on 25 February at this parents' home in the Cotswolds. An inquest at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court on 1 March found that the financier died from a "catastrophic head injury" and a gun was found near his body. His death was not treated as suspicious, and no one else was involved.

A private funeral service for Thomas took place at the Chapel Royal at St James's in London on 12 March, with the Prince of Wales among the royals to pay their respects.

Earlier this week, Prince and Prince Michael of Kent were pictured leaving Oswald's private members club. Prince Michael, 81, is a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple permanently reside at Apartment 10 at Kensington Palace after selling their Cotswolds country abode, Nether Lypiatt Manor, for a reported £11 million last summer.

Princess Michael of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston (GettY)

The Kents put on a brave face as they attended a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece in February - just two days after the death of their son-in-law, Thomas. Just hours later, Buckingham Palace announced the financier's passing.

Lady Gabriella paid tribute to her late husband of four years in a joint statement with his parents and sisters, saying: "Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him."

The couple were last pictured together on 14 February as they joined Queen Camilla at a star-studded night out in London to celebrate the works of Shakespeare.

Lady Gabriella and Thomas on their wedding day in Windsor in 2019 (Getty)

Lady Gabriella and Thomas were reportedly introduced by mutual friends and were first pictured together at Cheltenham Festival in 2015.

Thomas proposed on the Isle of Sark in 2018, with their engagement announced by the palace a month later.

The couple wed on 18 May 2019 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with the late Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Harry among the guests.

Thomas was a director of Devonport Capital, which specialises in providing finance for companies in "frontier economies". The Bristol University graduate had also worked in Baghdad, Iraq, working to procure the release of hostages after joining the Diplomatic Missions Unit of the Foreign Office.