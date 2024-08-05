Lakeland air fryer that 'cooks food beautifully and quickly' reduced to just £29.99

If you're new to the world of air fryers and don't feel like splurging too much on your very first one, then we've got the perfect option — this two-litre air fryer from Lakeland.

This no-frills air fryer is designed especially for smaller kitchens with little countertop space, and makes the perfect portion for up to two people.

Great for air fryer beginners, it costs just £29.99, comes complete with simple digital controls, requires very little oil for optimum crispiness, and couldn't be more convenient. Originally £64.99, you can get it for less than half price now in Lakeland's sale.

Why we rate it

Designed with a two-litre cooking basket, this air fryer is ideal for one or two people. Its compact size also makes it perfect for those with smaller kitchens or little countertop space.

It couldn't be easier to use, too, thanks to a super clear and easy to navigate digital display with a touchscreen control panel complete with variable temperature controls that range between 60C and 200C to suit a variety of foods, and five pre-programmed functions.

Automatically pausing once the cooking basket is pulled out, whether that's to check progress or give your food a shake, it comes with overheat protection and auto-shut off for extra peace of mind, as well as a cool-touch body and handle, and non-slip feet to stay put on your kitchen counter.

The compact design of the air fryer means it can sit neatly in the corner of your kitchen, or be stored away in the cupboard for ease.

As for the clean up, it couldn't be easier. The drawer and crisper plate included are non-stick and wipe-clean, so simply give them a good wipe after each use.

What the reviews say

Shoppers love the convenience of this air fryer, with many finding it "straightforward" and "easy" to use. Others like how it "doesn't take up much room", and is "easy to clean".

"This is a great little air fryer, and it makes very tasty chicken wings/drumsticks, chips, burgers, and meatballs in less than half the time than it would take in a preheated oven. It's easy to use, too. I do recommend getting the silicone air fryer basket to put into it, which protects the tray and makes cleaning a doddle."

"Great time and energy saver...it has cut down on cooking time for many meals I have done especially Sunday dinner which takes as little as 40 minutes & I can put everything in the pan together."

"Bought this air fryer for my elderly mum as an alternative to using the oven. The basket is the ideal size for one person or possibly two people if cooking smaller amounts. Very straightforward to use and doesn’t take up much room on the worktop. Another great Lakeland product!"

"It has taken a lot of persuading for me to buy an air fryer, but I am truly amazed, food is really nice at a fraction of the cost of conventional oven, quick efficient and reasonably priced, now thinking do I need a bigger one."

"As with other reviews I read before purchasing this air fryer - cooks perfect chips, jacket potatoes and roast potatoes. Easy to use and clean. Really enjoying trying it out."

"Cooks food beautifully and quickly. Perfect size for 1 or 2 people. Jacket potatoes are superb, crisp outside, fluffy inside. Only knocked a star off as instructions not great and could have included more recipes."

In the market for a larger air fryer to suit a family? Lakeland is also selling a dual basket model with eight cooking programmes, a generous eight-litre capacity spread across two cooking baskets, adjustable time and temperature, and easy-to-use touchscreen display. Save £30 on it now in the sale.