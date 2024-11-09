Largest ever Knox art display set for next year

Rebecca Brahde - BBC News, Isle of Man
·2 min read

The largest ever exhibition showcasing work by renowned Manx-born artist Archibald Knox is set to go on display next spring at the National Art Gallery in the Manx Museum.

Opening on 5 April, Knox: Order & Beauty will feature more than 200 pieces from collections across the British Isles, including 100 owned by Manx National Heritage (MNH).

The Liberty of London designer established himself at the forefront of the English art nouveau movement at the turn of the 20th Century.

Chris Hobdell of the Archibald Knox Forum (AKF) said the island's "unique history, culture, spirituality and scenery" had inspired "one of the greatest designers and artists" of his time.

The exhibition is being jointly organised by MNH and the AKF, and will run in conjunction with a Visit Isle of Man campaign to promote the island.

MNH curator of art Katie King said the display, which brings together "the world's largest ever showcase of Archibald Knox's work", would include "unique pieces" of silverware, pewter and jewellery.

The works would be accompanied by "rarely seen" paintings, sketches, manuscripts, ceramics, textiles and furniture, while showcasing the island by "encouraging both residents and visitors to explore the landscape which inspired Knox's work", she added.

Also featured in the exhibition will be the Deer's Cry, an incomplete illustrated manuscript that Knox worked on for more than 20 years.

The exhibition is set to be the first time many of the pieces will have been seen in public.

Political member with responsibility for tourism Sarah Maltby MHK said the display offered an "incredible opportunity" to place the island on a "world stage".

The exhibition will run until 1 March 2026 and will form part of a wider campaign called Isle of Knox with associated events, walks and talks on the life and works of Knox taking place.

The display was originally scheduled to start in 2024 to coincide with the 160th anniversary of the artist's birth.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More like this

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • AI robot’s portrait of Alan Turing that ‘challenges what it is to be human’ sets record, selling for $1.08 million

    An AI robot’s painting of British computer scientist and codebreaker Alan Turing has sold for $1.08 million, becoming the most valuable artwork by a humanoid robot ever to change hands at auction and raising new questions about the role of artificial intelligence in art.

  • Who will take over the Olde Walkerville Theatre? Iconic venue up for sale

    If you've ever dreamed of owning a theatre, here's a grand opportunity: The Olde Walkerville Theatre is up for sale.Current owner Mary Lambros says the deal is for the venue in its entirety: Stage, rigging, lights and all."End of an era," Lambros told CBC. "And it's an opportunity for somebody to create a new era."November will be the theatre's last month of operation under Lambros. After 11 years of ownership, she's putting it on the market.The location of the Olde Walkerville Theatre on Wyando

  • King Charles ‘Humiliated’ as Prince Andrew Wins Royal Lodge War

    Friends of Prince Andrew were jubilant Friday night after the disgraced duke won the so-called ‘Siege of Royal Lodge,’ successfully defying his brother King Charles’ long-running efforts to kick him out of the extravagant 90-acre property. In a bitter humiliation for the king, who has spent much of the past year scheming to get Andrew out of the ten-bedroomed mansion—which he was rumored to be eying as a potential dowager house for his wife Camilla—the palace has thrown in the towel and accepted

  • Girl, 16, recovering in Ottawa hospital after vicious attack

    A 16-year-old girl is recovering in an Ottawa children's hospital after suffering serious injuries in what her family describes as a brutal attack allegedly committed by her ex-boyfriend, who's now in custody and facing charges including attempted murder. "I don't know how she's alive. Nobody knows," said Kaylie Smith's cousin Paige Smith, who spoke to CBC on behalf of the family. "It's incredible, her strength and resilience in this."Kaylie Smith was airlifted to CHEO, eastern Ontario's childre

  • People Are Sharing Stories Of Trump Supporters Who Voted Waaaay Against Their Own Interests, And It's Wild

    "I actually had a Trump voter say to me today 'he’s not really gonna get rid of the ACA right? My wife and I both have plans through it.'"

  • Trump Demands Action Against His Enemies After Rumors of a Truth Social Selloff

    Donald Trump’s presidential victory on Tuesday night has apparently had no sobering effect on his penchant for urging law enforcement to take down his enemies. On Thursday morning, the president-elect emphatically swore that he has no intention of selling off shares in his social media platform, Truth Social, and demanded that authorities investigate anyone who suggested otherwise. “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or sho

  • Elon Musk’s mother sparks backlash with ‘racist’ election day tweet

    ‘Sad and twisted take,’ one person on X responded to Maye Musk’s post

  • Van Jones on Trump win: ‘It turned out we were the idiots’

    CNN pundit Van Jones says Democrats’ media strategy is a major reason Vice President Harris lost this week’s presidential election to former President Trump. “We got beat because the conservatives and Republicans built a different media system,” Jones said on the channel Thursday. “It had to do with online, had to do with podcasts, with…

  • Barack And Michelle Obama React To Trump's Victory

    Hillary and Bill Clinton also issued a statement, warning Americans what they do next will "make the difference between a nation that moves forward or one that falls back."

  • Jennifer Lopez's jawdropping plunge neck LBD is her most daring look of 2024

    The actress and fashion muse shared another stunning outfit image from her Unstoppable promo stint in London - see photos

  • She helped thousands get COVID-19 shots. Now she's on the hook for $600K

    A Kingston, Ont., doctor celebrated for organizing drive-thru vaccination clinics that helped thousands get shots at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is now being ordered to pay back more than $600,000 in fees for those same services.Dr. Elaine Ma said she organized 45 mass vaccination clinics that administered roughly 35,000 doses between April 2021 and the following February.Her work was recognized by the Ontario College of Family Physicians, which granted her its Award of Excellence in 202

  • Princess Kate's imminent public outing revealed after Prince William's heartbreaking admission

    Kate Middleton is confirmed to join Prince William and King Charles at Remembrance service this weekend....

  • The 2024 Election May Have One More Surprise

    The 2024 election may have one last card to play: the House of Representatives, where a majority hasn’t been called for either party. The overwhelming likelihood is that the House will follow the national electorate and give Republicans a majority again, confirming unified government under President-elect Donald Trump. The Associated Press, whose calls Barron’s relies on, has projected that of the 435 House seats, Republicans have won 211 versus 199 for Democrats.

  • The Mysterious Erasure of ‘Mamacita’ Kimberly Guilfoyle

    Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been the only woman in the world more somber than Vice President Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s election results—and all the contouring in the world couldn’t hide it on her face. Though dressed the part in MAGA red, Guilfoyle appeared to be the odd woman out as she joined the Trump clan onstage Wednesday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Palm Beach, Florida. And Don Jr. seemed to be making sure she felt it. The scene:

  • First look at Nelly Korda in Sports Illustrated's 2025 Swimsuit Issue is here

    Last week, Sports Illustrated announced that world No. 1 Nelly Korda would be featured in its 2025 Swimsuit Issue. Korda, 26, has won six times across 14 starts so far this season, including the Chevron Championship in April, the LPGA’s first major of the…

  • 'That Was Just Melania': Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump With Fleeting Observation

    The late night host also had some advice for people who want to leave the country after the election.

  • Kelly Clarkson is a floral dream in $900 mini dress that highlights endless legs

    Kelly Clarkson rocked a stunning $900 floral dress on her Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday November 7. See the stunning minidress here...

  • Donald Trump has sweeping plans for a second administration. Here's what he's proposed

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.

  • WH Press Secretary Tangles With Fox Reporter Over Trump: ‘Twisting Everything’

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of a briefing Thursday after a strained interaction with Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich surrounding the Biden administration’s messaging in recent days. Jean-Pierre accused Heinrich of “twisting everything” during the tense back-and-forth. The incident began with Heinrich, Fox’s senior White House correspondent, asking Jean-Pierre about an apparent change in rhetoric.

  • Zelensky confirms deadly clashes with North Korean troops as Putin says he’s willing to talk with Trump

    North Korean troops deployed to Russia’s Kursk region have fought Kyiv’s forces on the battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, adding that the clashes resulted in fatalities.