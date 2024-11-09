Largest ever Knox art display set for next year

The largest ever exhibition showcasing work by renowned Manx-born artist Archibald Knox is set to go on display next spring at the National Art Gallery in the Manx Museum.

Opening on 5 April, Knox: Order & Beauty will feature more than 200 pieces from collections across the British Isles, including 100 owned by Manx National Heritage (MNH).

The Liberty of London designer established himself at the forefront of the English art nouveau movement at the turn of the 20th Century.

Chris Hobdell of the Archibald Knox Forum (AKF) said the island's "unique history, culture, spirituality and scenery" had inspired "one of the greatest designers and artists" of his time.

The exhibition is being jointly organised by MNH and the AKF, and will run in conjunction with a Visit Isle of Man campaign to promote the island.

MNH curator of art Katie King said the display, which brings together "the world's largest ever showcase of Archibald Knox's work", would include "unique pieces" of silverware, pewter and jewellery.

The works would be accompanied by "rarely seen" paintings, sketches, manuscripts, ceramics, textiles and furniture, while showcasing the island by "encouraging both residents and visitors to explore the landscape which inspired Knox's work", she added.

Also featured in the exhibition will be the Deer's Cry, an incomplete illustrated manuscript that Knox worked on for more than 20 years.

The exhibition is set to be the first time many of the pieces will have been seen in public.

Political member with responsibility for tourism Sarah Maltby MHK said the display offered an "incredible opportunity" to place the island on a "world stage".

The exhibition will run until 1 March 2026 and will form part of a wider campaign called Isle of Knox with associated events, walks and talks on the life and works of Knox taking place.

The display was originally scheduled to start in 2024 to coincide with the 160th anniversary of the artist's birth.

