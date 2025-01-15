Lasagna Soup Continues to Reign Over TikTok — Here’s How to Make It at Home

Lean into the internet-approved dinner with our Cheesy Pesto Lasagna Soup recipe

Trading casserole dishes for stock pots when making lasagna is not a fleeting trend.

Lasagna soup swept the internet up in a cozy, cheesy swirl back in 2023 when TikToker Danny Freeman (also known as @dannylovespasta) shared videos about the pasta innovation.

Instead of layering noodles, cheese and marinara and popping it in the oven, the cookbook author’s stovetop-friendly version combines the same elements in a pot instead. His lasagna soup videos have tens of millions of views — and praise from stars like SZA — and influenced nearly 20,000 TikToks under the tag #lasagnasoup.

Take the gooey, noodley dish from your phone screen to your table with our version of lasagna soup. Each spoonful of flavorful ground beef, chewy noodles and dollops of pesto and cheese should fulfill all your soup aspirations.

Cheesy Pesto Lasagna Soup

6 oz. part-skim ricotta cheese (about 3/4 cup)

2 oz. mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)

2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

1 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 [6-oz.] onion)

1 lb. 90/10 lean ground beef

3 large garlic cloves, finely chopped (about 1 Tbsp.)

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper

1 (28-oz.) can crushed tomatoes

4 cups chicken broth

2 cups water

1 Tbsp. granulated sugar

8 uncooked lasagna noodles, broken into thirds

Store-bought pesto

Shaved Parmesan cheese

1. Stir together ricotta, mozzarella, grated Parmesan, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl; set ricotta mixture aside.

2. Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until almost translucent, about 5 minutes. Add ground beef; cook, breaking up ground beef into small pieces using a wooden spoon, until browned, about 5 minutes.

3. Add garlic, tomato paste, and crushed red pepper to beef mixture in pot; cook, stirring constantly, until garlic is aromatic, about 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, broth, water, sugar, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt; bring to a boil over high.

4. Add lasagna noodles to boiling soup in pot; cook over high, stirring occasionally, until pasta is just cooked through but not completely soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Season to taste with additional salt.

5. Ladle soup evenly into 6 bowls; serve with a dollop of ricotta mixture, a dollop of pesto, and shaved Parmesan.

Serves: 6

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 35 mintues

Read the original article on People