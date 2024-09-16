Lay’s Has a Brand-New Flavor, and It’s Here to Stay

The latest addition to the kettle-cooked lineup is bringing the heat.

Frito-Lay/Allrecipes

Frito-Lay is known for keeping up with what flavors consumers crave. This summer alone, the snack giant reintroduced Greek Tzatziki, Korean Honey Butter, and Indian Masala to American fans with global palates, along with a limited-time Kettle-Cooked Habanero flavor. Now that autumn is in the air, Lay’s is catering to the season of spice.

But don’t worry—the pumpkin spice craze hasn’t made it onto the chips just yet. That would likely be a seasonal offering, anyway. The latest Lay’s Kettle Cooked flavor is a keeper, and Frito-Lay says it’s here to stay.

Lay’s New Kettle Cooked Cajun Spice Flavor

While Frito-Lay loves to cater to global tastes, its newest flavor brings it back to a classic American profile: Louisiana-style Cajun seasoning. Though Cajun cuisine is a domestic creation, its roots come from a diverse mix of immigrant cultures whose traditions combined in Louisiana. West African, Caribbean, Native American, and French influences all contributed to the unique flavor of Cajun food—and its eponymous spice mix.

Part of Lay’s Taste of America series, Kettle Cooked Cajun Spice comes in a purple-hued bag that portrays a container of spices and chiles, hinting at the heat inside. These Gulf Coast-inspired chips may pack a punch, but the dominant flavors are garlic, paprika, onion, and oregano. The blend of chiles and fresh herbs offers pure comfort food vibes—a savory crunch with a kick.

Frito-Lay/Allrecipes

Lay's fans are already expressing excitement about the new flavor on social media. Instagrammer @snackolator says he loves Cajun seasoning and can’t wait to try the new flavor. Facebook’s Team Supernova got an early taste in August and declared, “The Cajun Spice flavor is incredible and works really well with the texture of the Kettle Chips. Really happy I got to try these, and I really hope they’re released fully so you all get to try them too.” Followers are eagerly anticipating the release.

The new chips are now available at grocery stores nationwide, but for those who prefer to stay cozy at home, they’re also sold on snacks.com.

Read the original article on All Recipes.