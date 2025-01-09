Lead and Cadmium Found in Protein Powders — Plant-Based and Chocolate-Flavored Are Worst Offenders

The study tested 160 products from 70 top protein powder brands, representing 83% of the market

Protein powders used to build muscle mass can contain harmful heavy metals like cadmium and lead.

A report by the Clean Label Project released Jan. 9 found that the organic option is often significantly more toxic. The report found that 77% of plant-based protein powders, 79% of organic protein powders and 65% of chocolate-flavored protein powders tested over California Proposition 65 safety thresholds for toxic metals.

"The study’s findings highlight that despite the growing health-conscious market, many products may contain elevated levels of contaminants not reflected on traditional nutrition labels," the report read.

Bongkarn Thanyakij/Getty Protein powder.

The study tested 160 products from 70 top protein powder brands, though neither the products nor brands were named in the report. The sample pool represented 83% of the market, the report read.

Related: What's in the 'Natural Mounjaro' Drink — and Should You Try It?

Protein powders made from plants like rice, peas or soy have been found to contain triple the amount of lead compared to products made from whey, the liquid byproduct of cheese, the report finds.

The report suggests the contamination could come from harmful agricultural practices — like some pesticides and fertilizers — as well as packaging or environmental exposure. Heavy metals are naturally occurring in the Earth's crust, CNN reported — which plants then absorb.

Furthermore, chocolate flavoring significantly contributes to toxicity levels, the report found. Though dark chocolate has been proven to have an array of health benefits, it also has been found to have high levels of heavy metals, according to a study conducted in July 2024.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Chocolate-flavored protein powders contained four times more lead and up to 110 times more cadmium than vanilla-flavored powders,” said Jaclyn Bowen, executive director of the Clean Label Project.

Tetra Images/Getty Protein powder.

Related: First Bird Flu Death in U.S. Reported in Louisiana

The Clean Label Project hopes to begin more candid conversations between consumers and companies and facilitate transparency when it comes to buying health products or foods.

"With the lack of comprehensive federal regulations specifically addressing heavy metals in dietary supplements, it is critical that the industry independently takes proactive measures," the report read.

Read the original article on People