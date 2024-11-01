Leo Tarot Horoscopes: November 2024

Own your growth, Leo! Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you shift your perspective to become who you’ve always dreamed of being. Together we can find your highest vibrational self in 2024 through tarot horoscopes.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign this year with your monthly tarot horoscope, Leo. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is an astrologer, tarot reader, and writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to her monthly tarotscopes—a combination of horoscopes and a tarot card reading—for Glamour, she’s the host of the When Stars Align podcast and author of the newsletter “PRAGMA: Relationships & Astrology.” With over a decade of experience and “eerily accurate” insights, her aim is to bridge the gap between the magical and the material for her community with a grounded and authentic approach. Learn more about Meghan on her website themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Substack.

November 2024

strength.jpg

Strength: Leo, this month is all about inner resilience and courage, as symbolized by the Strength card. You may face challenges, but your ability to overcome them shines. The new moon in Scorpio on November 1 will activate your 4th house of home and family, which may prompt changes or emotional resets in your personal life.

Mars enters your sign on November 3 and may amplify your drive and energy, making it an ideal time to tackle projects head on. Channel your inner strength and lead with compassion when you do—your power lies in your heart.

October 2024

page-of-swords.jpg

Page of Swords: With the new moon solar eclipse in Libra on October 2 lighting up your third house of communication, the Page of Swords encourages you to stay curious and open-minded this month. This is a great time to start new conversations or projects that challenge your intellect. Talking with people who have a different background, ideology, or thought process than you do is key.

As Jupiter stations retrograde in Gemini on October 9, you might benefit from revisiting past ideas and refining your strategies. By the time Venus enters Sagittarius on October 17, I think you’ll feel a burst of enthusiasm and optimism in your interactions with other people. Put another way, you’ll be much less drained from conversing than you’ve felt the last few months! Use this energy to assert your voice and share your ideas more boldly. The insights you gain could pave the way for exciting developments in the future.

September 2024

Eight of Wands: Hold on tight, Leo. It looks as though September is going to be a whirlwind! There may be moments of deep confusion as rapid shifts start to occur in your daily life. But if you’ve been waiting for things to pick up speed, this month ends your feelings of anticipation. Whether this drastic change occurs in your career, financial state, love circles, or all of the above, just know that the cards show you are being guided in the right direction. So the more that you can surrender and embrace the unknown with a sense of curiosity, the better!

Expect things to move forward at a lightning pace this month, especially around the time that Mercury enters Libra on September 26. Communication is key during this time, so make sure you’re clear about your intentions and ready to act when opportunities arise. Don’t act as if you know it all. The universe is not looking for you to be its top student; it’s looking for you to be its most open-minded.

August 2024

four-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Four of Swords: It’s advised that you take time in August to relax. You might be feeling full steam ahead on multiple projects, but the universe is nudging you to be more selective around what (and who) you spend your time with.

Even though the month starts off in your solar season, just know that celebrating life and a new year don't need to be done in the same way that everyone else is. You can opt out of running yourself into the ground and, instead, pick the type of life that you don’t need to run from. So take time to be with your loved ones, in your home, and in your healthy routines. This will help you to gain more momentum than grinding ever could.

July 2024

The Wheel of Fortune: Has life felt as if it has flipped upside down for you recently? As jarring and disorienting as that can feel, just know that the cards say things are happening as they are supposed to. You are being asked to sit in the discomfort of this change for long enough to realize what it is inside of you that’s being called to level up.

If you are oftentimes the kind of person who avoids uncomfortable situations or conversations, now is not the time to keep up with that habit. You are not meant to be a carbon-copy version of the chapter before you. Instead, what would happen if you lean into change and allow a metamorphosis to occur? Head boldly into this new you, Leo.

June 2024

seven-of-pentacles-tarot.jpg

Seven of Pentacles: June is going to be a month to clearly see the fruits of your labor as you continue to invest your time, money, and energy into the right people and things. There is something to be said about dedication, and you are starting to see how this pays off over time.

Instead of questioning “why?” or “why me?,” let yourself see the value in the hardships you’ve gone through or any waiting games you’re currently caught up in. There is no shame in growing and learning along the way. Do not fault yourself for your process to get to progress.

May 2024

the-tower-tarot.png

The Tower: With Pluto retrograde landing in your seventh house of relationships, it’s no wonder the Tower card is showing up. It’s important for you to anticipate that life will have its challenges without allowing that to bog you down. No relationship or opportunity is going to be perfect, so instead of thinking that rose-colored goggles are the answer, why not try full and unadulterated acceptance? Not only of others, or of yourself, but of the situation at hand and life at large.

You are capable of releasing your standards that are keeping you from feeling true happiness now. I promise you are safe to let your guard down, Leo. Even as the walls of your ivory tower come crashing down, trust that you will land on your feet.

April 2024

knight-of-swords.jpg

Knight of Swords: This month is moving at the speed of light, and it’s important that you remind yourself to slow down. When Mercury retrograde is here from April 1 to 25 in fellow fire sign Aries, you might feel revved up and ready to make changes. However, whatever you do during this time might need to be reassessed later on.

So before you say yes to that proposal, new home, new job, or vacation, you might want to take a fine-tooth comb over the plans that you have already set in place so you’re not double-booking yourself. You might feel slightly overwhelmed during this time if you say yes to too many things or people. Use your discernment in April and you will be fine, but forgo foresight and you might regret it.

March 2024

Two of Cups: Your life is coming into a moment of alignment that you have not previously felt or encountered. There is someone (or something) that you’ve been wishing for, and you will have a moment this month when you look around with grateful eyes and realize that you are no longer yearning for this to happen, because it is happening! You need to take these moments, stop, breathe, and relish the experience of noticing your wins. If you are constantly glossing over the big moments or achievements in your life and asking “What’s next?” all of the time, your spirit team will not feel that you appreciate what you already have.

It’s less about needing to be grateful and more about experiencing gratitude. This is part of the blessing, not separate from whatever you are receiving. Use this month to write down your recent wins, or what parts of your life are things that you once had only dreamed about! You might be surprised at what you’ve missed out on celebrating.

February 2024

Eight of Wands: You are going to have an opportunity this month to explore a new place or perspective that was otherwise unknown to you. This new position is going to give you a chance to set yourself free and start to live more passionately. Saying yes to the legacy you want to leave behind takes small, everyday decisions that ultimately lead to a path that you’ve forged from A to Z.

However, you need to recognize other people along the way and thank them appropriately by giving back to the resources and causes that helped you to get here. A little goes a long way in the name of philanthropy. Don’t discount your ability to do a good deed (or 10) this month!

January 2024

queen-of-wands.jpg

Queen of Wands: Rise up for the blessings you deserve, my lion(ess)! You are walking into a month that is sure to be filled with gifts and kismet opportunities beyond your wildest dreams. You are going to start to see how powerful you are when you are in your power. Living with the expectation of kindness and abundance does not make you entitled.

Instead, look at it this way. If you invited a friend over for dinner, you wouldn’t act surprised when they arrived! Let yourself relate to your wishes this way too. Expect their arrival. Expect good things to happen to you this month and beyond.

Originally Appeared on Glamour