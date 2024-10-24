I just found my dream pair of leopard print jeans and they're only £35

I have been on the hunt for a pair of on-trend leopard jeans for months, and these from Next tick all the boxes.

I'm convinced these are the best pair of leopard print jeans on the market. (Yahoo Life UK)

Next has really been delivering some excellent affordable fashion recently, holding its own against competitors like Marks & Spencer, Tu Clothing, and John Lewis. And, in my opinion, it's one of the most underestimated high street stores to check out this season.

I've already saved a number of pieces from the retailer's latest autumn 2024 drop, and keep finding myself trying to resist the urge to place a huge order. However, my most recent discovery made me go to the checkout so quickly because I had finally found the perfect pair of leopard print jeans - and better yet, they're just £35.

🛍️ Product reviewed: Threadbare Wide Leg 100% Cotton Jeans

⭐ Rating: 4/5

💸 Reasons to buy: Trendy leopard design, flattering wide-leg cut and available in petite and regular lengths

✋ Reasons to avoid: If you don't like a wide-leg design

After purchasing them just over a week ago, I've already worn the jeans twice, each time styled differently and receiving at least one compliment. So, it's safe to say I don't regret breaking my spending ban!

💸 Reasons to buy

After dedicating a lot of time and effort into finding a good pair of leopard print jeans, it was the actual print of these jeans that specifically won me over.

Often, animal print can look (dare I say) a little tacky, but this print is a lot more expensive-looking and premium compared to other styles I've come across. Slightly darker in style, it almost has a washed look, that isn't too flashy, making it the ultimate pair of jeans to style both casually, or more dressed up for an occasion with some heels.

I styled them with a pop of red, wearing them with trainers and coordinating crossbody bag. (Yahoo Life UK)

The wide-leg cut and high waist is super flattering. (Yahoo Life UK)

They make a great pair of statement jeans. (Yahoo Life UK)

The wide-leg cut fits my hourglass body perfectly, and looks great. While the high waist is flattering and super comfortable. They even come with four good-sized pockets so they're practical too.

I also love the feel of them. Made from 100% cotton, they're a lot less stiff than your typical pair of jeans, making them comfier to wear for longer periods of time, and easier to move in.

Size-wise, I picked the jeans up in a 12 petite (I'm 5'4 and they fit perfectly). You can shop them in two lengths: petite and regular, and in sizes 6 to 16.

There’s also the matter of price. These jeans are hands down one of the most affordable leopard print options you will find on the high street right now (I’ve looked) - with other major brands and retailers selling similar designs for upwards of £45, and some designer options costing as much as £235.

✋ Reasons to avoid

If you're someone who prefers a slimmer leg, it's obvious these jeans aren't for you. Similarly, if you haven't fallen for the animal print trend, and don't feel like introducing a pair of statement jeans into your wardrobe (no judgement here), they wouldn't make the best fit for you. Otherwise, there's nothing not to love.

Available now and in stock in most sizes, I suggest grabbing a pair before they inevitably sell out.

Shop now: Threadbare Wide Leg 100% Cotton Jeans | £35 from Next

