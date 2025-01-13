Lewis Hamilton's real reason behind name change after 40 years

2025 promises to be a significant year for British racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

Back in February last year, it was revealed that the racetrack star, who is hoping to clinch his eighth F1 title, would make a pivotal move from Mercedes to Ferrari. The official move took place on 1 January this year after a whopping 12 years with Mercedes.

Lewis has switched to Ferrari (Getty Images)

At the start of this year, the seven-time world champion proudly gushed about the upcoming season. In a post shared to LinkedIn, he wrote: "I could not be more excited for the year ahead.

The F1 star with his brother Nicolas (Clive Mason)

He also spoke about change and described "reinvention" as powerful. "To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change," he continued.

"Whether you're switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful. Your next opportunity is always within reach."

He finished by adding: "Here's to 2025 - a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let's make it one to remember. Andiamo #newjob."

Aside from gearing up for a new career shift, 2025 may also be huge for Lewis if he decides to legally change his name - a move he's hinted at in the past.

Lewis was previously with Mercedes (Getty Images)

The 40-year-old has already spoken publicly about his decision to honour his mother by changing his name. Speaking in 2022, he revealed: "I'm really proud of my family's name: Hamilton.

"Actually, none of you might know that my mum's [sur]name is Larbalestier. And I'm just about to put that in my name. Because I don't really fully understand the whole idea of why, when people get married, the woman loses her name. I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name."

Lewis with his mother Carmen after receiving his Knighthood (Getty Images)

It's currently unknown if Lewis has legally changed his name yet or not.

Lewis' family life

Lewis' mother, Carmen, split from his father, Anthony, when he was two-years-old. He grew up with his mother until the age of 10 at which point he moved in with his dad to focus on his racing. Despite this, the F1 star has always remained incredibly close to his mother.

The driver's father has supported him every step of the way (Getty Images)

In a post shared to Instagram in November 2020, Lewis heaped praise on Carmen, writing: "The unconditional love you've shown me is unmatched and I feel so lucky to have a mother as wonderful as you".

Aside from sharing sweet tributes on social media, Lewis also brought Carmen along to his knighthood ceremony back in 2021 at Windsor Castle.