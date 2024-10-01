Libra Tarot Horoscopes: October 2024

Design by Channing Smith

Are you ready to find out what’s in store for 2024, dear Libra? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you become who you’ve always dreamed of being. Just remind yourself that energetic change can be a good thing—it simply allows you to ascend into a new chapter of your life. The question is: Can you show up more authentically and patiently for yourself? Are you open to where the tarot horoscopes are guiding you?

Meghan Rose is an astrologer, tarot reader, and writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to her monthly tarotscopes—a combination of horoscopes and a tarot card reading—for Glamour, she's the host of the “When Stars Align” podcast and author of the newsletter PRAGMA: Relationships & Astrology. With over a decade of experience and “eerily accurate” insights, her aim is to bridge the gap between the magical and the material for her community with a grounded and authentic approach. Learn more about Meghan on her website themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Substack.

October 2024

the-fool-tarot.jpg

The Fool: With the solar eclipse in Libra on October 2 activating your first house of self, The Fool encourages you to embrace new beginnings with a sense of adventure and wonder. This is the optimal moment to take a leap of faith and start fresh. Jupiter’s retrograde in Gemini might prompt you to review your personal growth and redefine your goals.

By October 13, as Mercury enters Scorpio, I think you'll gain deeper insights into your own desires and motivations. The full moon in Aries on October 17 has the potential to energize your pursuits, while Venus entering Sagittarius should bring a playful and optimistic touch to your relationships. Trust in the journey ahead and welcome the new opportunities that come your way.

September 2024

three-of-cups-tarot-embed.png

Three of Cups: It seems this is a month of connection and joy for you, Libra! You may have noticed that the world feels like it’s been against you in recent times, but with the Three of Cups arriving for September, this signals a time of celebration, community, and coming together with loved ones. However, your birthday season isn’t the only thing for you to get excited about. You may be reuniting with old friends, collaborating on a creative project, or simply enjoying social gatherings around the time Mercury enters your sign on the 26th.

This month you’ll find that your heart is filled with warmth and happiness that you are ready to share with others. If you’ve been taking a break from love, or simply not allowing yourself to dive deeper, September will encourage you to take the risk and open your heart more fully. Allow yourself to soak in the love and laughter that September brings you without waiting for the other shoe to drop.

August 2024

five-of-cups-tarot.jpg

Five of Cups: Endings can be difficult to process, but one of the most important things you can do this month is learn from the feelings that arise for you during this time. Despite whatever (or whoever) is leaving your life, give yourself the chance to listen, sit with, and create from what has occurred. Take your time feeling through this experience, and understand that there is no rush or pressure to be over it.

However, you deserve to feel joy again even in the void of this thing (or person). What is one small step that you can take toward your happiness this month? Try to make this change around the time that Venus, your ruling planet, enters your sign on August 29. Even changing the time that you go to bed, what you do first thing in the morning, or how many times you are unplugging from your phone can create insurmountable change over time!

July 2024

the-tower-tarot.png

The Tower: There may be a sudden change in July that will make you feel as if everything you’ve known is falling apart. If so, keep in mind that this is happening to remind you of your adaptability and the natural inclination to take action that’s been suppressed for far too long.

You’re not required to support someone else’s life at the expense of your own, Libra. This month will give you the opportunity to take the wheel again in your own life and challenge yourself to self-prioritize. Know that you are worthy of your own time, money, and energy. So pour into yourself and watch how incredibly the rest of the year pans out!

June 2024

judgement.jpg

Judgment: Life may have been feeling confusing lately, but June is going to give you the opportunity to clear things up. You will have a chance to put your pride aside and finally call a spade a spade. If there’s been a person or situation in your past that has been lingering, taking up space in your mind, you will be given the chance to let it all go once and for all.

There is nothing wrong with the length of time it has taken you to move forward, but you are realizing that wasting any more of your precious time and energy on this situation is simply a wash. Give yourself a chance to fully move forward, and you will be better for it come July! Who knows—with all of this new time on your hands spent without ruminating, you might just meet someone worth spending your time with.

May 2024

two-of-wands.jpg

Two of Wands: It’s imperative that you let go of your past once and for all this month, Libra. There’s no sense in ruminating on things or people that are unavailable to you in the present moment. In order for you to take advantage of the powerful new moon in fellow Venus-ruled Taurus on the 15th, you’ll have to start with a blank canvas.

There is a chance here for you to realize how much better life can get when you are living in the here and now. Instead of looking backward, or even lingering in the hypotheticals of the future, try to take as much time this month to unplug, try new things, travel somewhere new, or do whatever it takes to stay present. Notice how you feel, what (or who) surrounds you, and what the ground underneath your feet feels like. This is a magical opportunity for you to realize a few things: It’s not so bad where you are, you are so much stronger than you think, and love is already here with you—you don’t need to search for it.

April 2024

ten-of-wands-tarot.jpg

Ten of Wands: You’re realizing what a heavy burden it is that you’ve been carrying around on your shoulders this month, and you will have a choice to make: Put this burden down once and for all, or hurt yourself in the process of carrying it forward. There is no guarantee of happiness in this life, but if you are willing to make choices that subliminally say to yourself, “I love you, and I prioritize you,” you will get to your happiness much sooner.

There is no shame in saying that you can’t keep up with things the way you used to. This month will offer you a chance to thank your past self for protecting you the way that they did, but ultimately choose to make efforts to live a kinder, softer, and more loving life in the present moment. Your past does not define you, but the decisions you make in the present moment will.

March 2024

four-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Four of Swords: Life is asking you to pause before you take action, Libra. There is some way in which you are throwing yourself into overdrive and your spirit team is warning you against pushing yourself too hard. There’s no sense in pressing down on the gas pedal if you’re running on E. This will be a month when you finally realize that your inner peace is the most important aspect of life, not the amount of money you make, how many people you impress, or how often you can say yes to things.

This is a real opportunity for you to self-prioritize before you get yourself in trouble. If you are unwilling to heed this warning, there might be an external influence that requires you to slow down. You will be better off to slow down on your own, take care of yourself, and rest instead of continuing on in the same way during March. Step off of the hamster wheel for now.

February 2024

Six of Pentacles: February is going to bring you an opportunity to create balance in your life in a way that may have been missing for the past few months, Libra. It’s okay to acknowledge the parts of your life where you kicked things into overdrive, but to think that you can sustain such a heavy schedule for much longer would be unfair!

Try to cut back on being busy, and instead shift your focus onto filling your days with meaningful hobbies, tasks, and connections that bring you joy and ease. Using your time here wisely is never an unwise thing to do. The busy work can wait, but these moments will bring you a lifetime’s worth of happiness that you can remember beyond this month alone.

January 2024

Four of Pentacles: You are entering the new year with a sense of lack that the universe is trying to bring to your attention. Thinking that if you say “no” to an opportunity of love, making money, traveling, or anything else will mean you never get another opportunity like this (or better) in the future will drive you mad.

You will start to say “yes” when you really don’t want to, and eventually, that pattern is going to lead you far away from your authentic self. Instead, try to say “no” even when it’s difficult if you are not up for something. Your ability to trust that your inner voice knows best will lead you towards a happy and fulfilling life very soon!

