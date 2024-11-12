'Lifts up my mom butt': These flattering Sofia Vergara jeans are on sale for $19

Grab an amazing Black Friday deal on denim from Sofia Vergara's Walmart line that will make you look — and feel — your best.

Maybe it’s science, but nothing looks as good as a great-fitting pair of jeans. Well, maybe it’s not a scientific fact, but it certainly holds true for us! Finding the perfect pair of denim is a tough task, though. Luckily, the Sofia Vergara jeans at Walmart have a hidden secret: Spandex that gives the cotton blend just the right amount of stretch to get you through your day. The Modern Family actress, who last starred in Netflix's new limited series Griselda, worked with the mega-retailer on a line that's stylish, but also affordable. Even better, the Sofia Skinny High-Rise Ankle Jeans are on sale right now for $19 during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

A quality pair of jeans — you know one that makes you look and feel good — can be hard to find. And, often when you do, they can be pricey with a capital P. That's why we love the Sofia Vergara jeans. There's truly nothing better than flattering and comfortable jeans that are only $19.

Why do I need this? 🤔

There's a lot of discussion about which jeans silhouette is the most figure-flattering. The generational denim war has youngsters saying skinny jeans are out while many older style mavens favor high-waisted options, no matter if they're fitted, baggy or bootcut. One thing is for sure: We think that the best jeans are the ones that look good on you.

Spoiler alert: The Sofia Skinny High-Rise Ankle Jeans from Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection will look good on you. The skinny fit features a tapered slim leg to the ankle and a contoured waist with a two-button closure and a zip fly. The stretch denim hugs every curve in the best way, too. The jeans come in three denim shades, all with a stylish 27-inch inseam.

The flattering design stays true to Vergara's own philosophy. “I try to embrace life, whatever my age,” Vergara exclusively shared with Yahoo Life. “I know what looks best on my body, so I wear what accentuates the positive [and what] detracts from those things [I] don’t want to emphasize.”

Sofia Vergara's denim line, exclusively available at Walmart, features super-flattering jeans. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

Walmart shoppers can't stop raving about the Sofia Skinny High-Rise Ankle Jeans.

Pros 👍

"Great skinny jeans!" said one about the Sofia line. "These jeans are comfortable, soft and have the perfect amount of stretch — for the price, it is hard to believe."

Beyond the comfy feel, the stretchy denim also helps to sculpt and shape. “I bought these when I was in a plus size, as I lost weight they no longer fit me. I was a bit upset because they were my favorite go-to jeans. I thought about waiting to get another size because I was losing weight so fast, but I got these anyway! Love how it lifts up my mom butt! There is some stretch to it so I can move around easily and it is quality material," gushed a five-star reviewer.

This final fan had a tip: "The dark color is very flattering and would look sexy with boots, booties, wedges and heels since it's a skinny jean! Size down if you want a tighter sucked-in feel because it has a stretch and will loosen as you wear it."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers felt the sizing wasn't quite right. "I only gave three stars because the fit was not really good on me," said one. "The quality is good, but they do stretch out fast while wearing."

"Great product, runs small," echoed another. "I ordered these along with the wide leg and the flare. I thought they would fit, but they don't, so it's size 14 and the skinny ones run very small compared to a 14 in the flared or wide leg."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. Plus, through December 2, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that's 50% off — and score early access to Walmart's soon-to-launch Black Friday deals. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

