Lighten Up! Check Out These Tree-Rific Christmas Displays

The festivities kick off as soon as the “-ber” months roll in (yes, that’s September!), and the grand tradition of lighting up Christmas trees only intensifies the holiday magic. So grab a bibingka, cue up the Jose Mari Chan playlist, and let’s check out the brightest, most dazzling tree lightings around the country!

SM Supermalls, the Philippines' largest mall chain, is making the season more “AweSM” than ever with its spectacular holiday displays and gigantic Christmas trees across 87 malls nationwide.

Across the country, each SM mall is celebrating the holidays with unique themes and decor.

Kicking off the celebrations at SM North EDSA in Quezon City, visitors are transported to Elfdale—a magical land featuring lush green landscapes, cascading digital waterfalls, and a towering 60-foot Christmas tree, perfect for holiday photos. This enchanting installation is open from October 16 to January 5, 2025, just in time for the holiday rush and newly adjusted mall hours starting November 18.

SM Supermalls

At SM Mall of Asia, the MOA Paskong Pinoy celebration brought Filipino holiday traditions to life with live performances by the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra and a special serenade from Stell of SB19. The lighting of the grand Christmas tree, surrounded by Filipino icons like taho carts and kalesas, created a joyful and festive atmosphere.

SM Supermalls

Meanwhile, SM Megamall transformed into a classic London-inspired Christmas, with extravagant red ribbons, tuxedoed teddy bears, and a grand 50-foot Christmas tree. Guests enjoyed a special hologram concert by rising star Maki, completing the “Mega Holidays 2024” experience. In the Visayas, SM Seaside City Cebu delighted families with its whimsical Santa’s Cirque World, offering attractions like the Merry-Go-Magic and Festive Ferris Wheel Delight alongside the lighting of its 40-foot Christmas tree.

SM Supermalls

SM Aura celebrated Filipino craftsmanship through the Sinag at Saya showcase, featuring intricate ornaments made from local materials and a fashion show by designer Carl Jan Cruz, blending traditional and modern Filipino aesthetics. The Podium rounded out the festivities with its “Holidays are in Bloom” theme, decking the mall in gold, ivory, and soft floral tones, and hosting musical performances and a special visit from Santa himself.Christmas Unwrapped at GH Mall: Ortigas Malls kicked off the season in a heartwarming way, bringing joy to children from White Cross Orphanage with gift packs and holiday festivities at GH Mall. Smiles lit up as kids enjoyed the colorful holiday show and dazzling decorations, creating cherished memories.

Ortigas Malls

GH Mall is also pulling out all the stops for shoppers, transforming into a holiday haven with its majestic Christmas tree and a lineup of exciting events. Highlights include the annual Night Market (Nov 8 – Dec 30), Parol Making (Nov 9), Gingerbread Making (Nov 11), weekly Christmas Caroling, and a festive Paws & Claus Photo Booth (until Dec 31).

Meanwhile in the heart of the Makati Central Business district, Ayala Land has kicked off the holiday season with A Radiant Holiday Experience, making Christmas bigger and brighter than ever. On November 6, Ayala Avenue transformed into a dazzling holiday wonderland, illuminated by stunning Filipino-inspired lights, including Kapampangan lanterns, stars, and capiz accents.

Ayala Land Corporation

Ayala Triangle Gardens has become a festive retreat, with a multisensory corridor filled with live performances by Makati’s best buskers on weekdays and grand orchestras and choirs on weekends. Over on Paseo De Roxas, A Spectrum Holiday market offers an exciting mix of food, fashion, and unique finds, creating the perfect holiday atmosphere in Makati’s vibrant core.

Solaire Resort kicked off the holiday season in spectacular fashion with its tree lighting ceremonies, featuring none other than Broadway superstar Lea Salonga and American Idol’s Clay Aiken! Both Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Parañaque and Solaire Resort North came alive with 20-foot Christmas trees, dazzling lights, and enchanting performances that set the perfect holiday vibe. Guests were treated to live shows by Ballet Philippines and a serenade by Martin Nievera, along with luxury packages, festive activities, and gourmet delights—all designed to make this season at Solaire truly unforgettable.