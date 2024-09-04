Lightning Deal: I wear this Amazon smartwatch every day and it's on sale for under $40 right now — but not for long!

This cheap Amazon smartwatch is supposed to be just as good as big-name watches — and it's on sale right now.

I bought this smartwatch on Amazon — and it's currently on sale for under $40 (photos via Sarah DiMuro).

Truth be told, I haven't worn a watch in years. I'm just not very big into accessories. I don't even have my ears pierced, and I can't remember the last time I wore a piece of jewelry. But on a recent visit to see my sister, I started to get some major envy of her Apple Watch and all of its many features.

I could never imagine paying the hefty price for a device like hers, especially since I don't know how committed I would be to wearing it. Instead, I bought the AITAFY Smartwatch from Amazon Canada as a cost-friendly alternative. It retails for $50, but right now, thanks to today's Amazon Lightning Deal, it's on sale for just $36 (but hurry!).

Amazon Lightning Deal: What is a Lightning Deal, exactly? A Lightning Deal is a limited-time deal that lasts for a matter of hours — or minutes — depending on the product. The discount is limited by time and supplies.

With its square screen and fitness features, a watch novice like myself was easily impressed by its resemblance — both in appearance and features — to its costly competitor. Since receiving the AITAFY Smartwatch a month ago, I haven't left the house without it.

It's so easy to use, allows me to distance myself from my phone, and has even helped to improve my sleep. It doesn't do everything an Apple Watch does, but that's fine with me. To read my full review, scroll below.

The details

With its 1.8-inch HD touchscreen and Android and iOS pairing capabilities, this smartwatch is ideal for a multitude of uses.

The device allows you to receive Bluetooth calls and messages from all your favourite apps.

Looking to track your workouts? This watch has you covered. The built-in fitness tracker will monitor and measure your heart rate and blood oxygen, record daily steps and calories burned and even have reminders for hydration. Wear it while you sleep to keep track of sleep patterns and heart functions 24-7.

You can also listen to music, monitor the weather, control your camera, set alarms and more if you have a compatible phone operating system.

This versatile smartwatch is a great budget-friendly alternative to costly name-brand models (Photo via Sarah DiMuro).

AITAFY Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling $36 $50 Save $14 See at Amazon

The smartwatch is easy to use, but its battery life could use some work.

Customize the colour screen with over a hundred different watch faces, or choose your favourite photo for your watch background.

The smartwatch is also IP68 waterproof, which is great for daily activities such as washing hands, sweating or running in the rain. However, do not submerge the watch in water, and never wear it while swimming.

The battery life provides seven full days of normal use and quick charging capability. The magnetic charger included will easily charge the device fully in two hours.

Do you live by Alexa to keep track of your home? You will love this watch with its built-in Alexa assistant.

What I like about it

It looks just like an Apple watch: Ok, maybe I'm shallow, but I like that at first glance, one can easily mistake it for its pricier counterpart. Even my sister was like, Wait, did you get an Apple watch?

It checks all my boxes: Receive messages? Check. Monitors my sleep patterns? Check. Ensures I never miss a call? Also, check. It does everything I'd hoped and more.

I bought this smartwatch on Amazon for under $50 and I love it (Photo via Sarah DiMuro).

AITAFY Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling $36 $50 Save $14 See at Amazon

It's super affordable: A watch with high-tech features for under $50? You can't beat that. And with two little kids with a penchant for destruction, if this watch gets broken or lost, it won't be the end of the world (although I would never tell them that!)

Easy to use: It didn't take long to set up the watch and pair it with my phone. The VeryFit app that it works with is great, and I can even add family members to it so we can all stay connected. I'm getting this watch for my almost 80-year-old parents. Seriously, it's that easy to use!

Room for improvement

The battery life isn't quite as advertised: I would say that I get about three or four full days of battery life out of the watch. That's fine, but to say that it lasts seven days is definitely a stretch.

You can't reply to texts: This actually doesn't bother me, but I know that some people would find this annoying. It would be nice if you could reply to a text, but, to me, it's not worth buying a more expensive watch just for that feature.

What reviewers are saying

⭐️ 4.2 stars

💬 6,400+ reviews

🏆 "It’s just like a Fitbit without the high price."

"It’s just like a Fitbit without the high price," said one customer. They also praised how easy it was to navigate, taking them five minutes in total to set up.

"This thing is amazing," wrote another shopper. For "most people," it does "everything" a name-brand smartwatch will do at a "fraction of the cost." — It's a "killer."

The health monitoring is "comprehensive," added one user. It "caters to a variety of activities" and "accurately" tracks my workouts.

A few people commented that it would be nice to have more options for watch bands. One customer mentioned the strap is "not suitable" for activities such as gardening and would have appreciated a "stretchier" one.

Another person mentioned that it would be nice to be able to purchase a "protective" cover for the screen, but they aren't offered.

The verdict

I've been wearing this watch for the past month, which is already a personal record for me. It allows me to get some distance from all the apps on my phone and unplug a bit. I won't ever miss a call from my son's school, but I can also keep my phone in another room and be more present in whatever I am doing.

The device won't allow you to reply to messages, so if that's important to you, a pricier model might be worth exploring. Also, I wouldn't rely on it for long unplugged trips as the battery doesn't last as long as advertised. For me, this watch is great. And if my four-year-old accidentally throws it in our pool because "I just wanted to see if it would float, mama," I will survive.

Best cheap smartwatches on Amazon Canada, according to reviewers

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.