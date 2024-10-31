'Like having a strong person in the house': This robo jar opener is down to $20

It can remove practically any lid — even the tightest ones! — with the push of a button.

There are some jar lids that, no matter how hard you try, just don't budge. And for anyone with weakness or pain in their hands, twisting those stubborn suckers can be quite the challenge. That being said, we've actually found a robot (yes, a robot!) that can do it for us. The Robo Twist electric jar opener is a nifty little gizmo that clips onto practically any jar lid and pries it off with the push of a button. How's that for efficiency? Even better? It's only $20. So let's do the twist!

Why is this a good deal? 💰

While this isn't the most affordable this jar opener's ever been, it's still only $3 more than its all-time lowest price. Also, if you have pain in your hands or any sort of limited dexterity, you'll be glad you got this in the long run.

Why do I need this? 🤔

It certainly looks futuristic, with its UFO-like shape and little arms, but it couldn't be easier to use. Just set the Robo Twist over your jar, press the button and it'll adjust its grips to fit around the jar. Once secure, it'll start rotating to pop that lid right off. Even super-stuck lids are no match for this gizmo, so whether you lack upper-body strength, have a condition like arthritis or simply don't want to wage war against a jar lid, it'll quickly become a staple in your kitchen.

It's compatible with lids 1.2 to 3.5 inches in diameter, and when it's not in use, the arms retract, turning it into a compact tool that can be stored in a drawer. Just make sure you have AA batteries on hand — it runs on two.

This electric jar opener might become one of the most reached-for items in your kitchen — it's that helpful! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 3,100 Amazon customers love the Robo Twist so much, they've awarded it a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"This really works on opening any size, tight jars," raved one shopper. "It even opened my Talenti Gelato right from the freezer, and my strawberry preserve jars that are very tight. I struggled with any jars because of arthritis ... it is truly amazing!"

"It's like having a strong person in the house!" exclaimed another enthusiast. "I love this! Before my purchase, I would have to invite someone over to help me open those jars that I can no longer handle. I'm 73 and just don't have enough oomph anymore. Now, I don't have to bother anyone or wait for help to come!"

"I'm so happy I found this and it works great and saved me from tapping the lid on the counter," another five-star reviewer wrote. "I've shared this jar opener with others and said if you're ever having a problem opening jars, get one of these. You'll be so glad you did."

Cons 👎

While most shoppers say it works amazingly, a few have quibbles: "I enjoy using this product," wrote a fan. "It works as described and is super easy to use. ... I just wish it had an auto stop. Not a BIG deal to push a button to stop, but when I'm at the sink washing something, it would be convenient if it stopped when it had gone around the can."

One more shopper added that they "wish it was electric instead of battery-powered," but said it's still "overall a great product."

And for cans, you'll want to check out the Kitchen Mama:

Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 $35 Save $5 Once you try this No. 1 bestseller, you'll never go back to cranking by hand again. Just place it on top of your can, press the button and ... that's literally it! "Works perfectly," wrote a happy user. "I have arthritis in my hands, so a manual can opener is very hard to use. This cuts the tops off, leaving a smooth edge on both the lid and can. And it doesn't touch the food, so it doesn't get dirty. Love it!" $30 at Amazon

