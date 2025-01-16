Lila Moss wishes her mother Kate a happy birthday in adorable film camera snap

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Lila Moss and Kate Moss attend the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at Tate Modern on May 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Gucci) (Getty Images for Gucci)

If you didn’t already know from the hundreds of homage posts on Instagram, today marks Kate Moss’ 51st birthday.

An icon in her own right, the supermodel, mother and muse is a household name for many, more specifically those in the fashion sphere.

To celebrate her big day, Kate's 22-year-old daughter Lila, who is also following in her mother's modelling footsteps, posted a wholesome snap of her “best friend” to her Instagram and it's just as chic as you could imagine.

In the landscape film photo, Kate can be seen frolicking on a beach barefoot in a cream-toned silky dress, her blonde locks billowing in the wind and her career-defining face card peeping over her shoulder.

Lila, who is Kate’s only child, captioned the post “Happy birthday to my best friend! Always happy together” then followed up by mentioning she took the photo last week while the pair were on holiday together.

Fans were quick to wish the model a few birthday wishes, one commenting: “daughter of a rockstar! HBD boss moss” while another said: “Most beautiful model”

Kate and Lila are known to share an incredible bond, Lila often shares snaps of her and her famous model mother to her Instagram.

Lila inherited her mothers model instinct (WWD via Getty Images)

When they’re not hanging out on vacation the pair are often seen twinning out and about at opulent events and sitting front row at fashion shows.

The pairs matching moment has gone down in fashion history (WWD via Getty Images)

In 2023, Lila and Kate accompanied Kim Jones and Fendi to the Met Gala, Lila wearing a fluffy pink gown while Kate kept things sleek in a lace trim slip dress.

Lila took style cues from her mother in the 2000s for the night (Getty Images)

The year before they joined the Burberry family, Kate stunned in an off-the-shoulder black velvet option and Lila in a long-sleeved sheer style.

The inseparable and iconic duo are a fashion force to be reckoned with. Here’s to 51 more years of being the world's most enviable mother-daughter duet.