Lindsay Arnold Admits She's 'Nervous' Ahead of Breast Augmentation and Lift: 'Can't Wrap My Brain Around That'

In December, the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro revealed her plans to get the surgery shortly after her 31st birthday

Lindsay Arnold is wrapping up her 31st birthday vacation and preparing for a long-awaited change.

The Dancing with the Stars pro posted a TikTok on Monday, Jan. 13 to commemorate the last morning of her trip to Mexico with her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick. In the diary-style video, Arnold walked viewers through her morning routine as she woke up, headed to the gym, hit the sauna and cold plunged.

On her way to work out, Arnold voiced her disappointment about her kid-free getaway coming to a close, but she noted that she's excited to see her daughters Sage Jill, 4, and June, 20 months. The day after she gets home, the dancer is scheduled to have her breast lift and augmentation operation.

Lindsay Arnold/Instagram Lindsay Arnold on vacation in Mexico.

Related: DWTS Alum Lindsay Arnold Is Gifting Herself a Breast Lift and Augmentation for Christmas: ‘I’m Freaking Out'

"I actually can't wrap my brain around that. I get home tonight, surgery is tomorrow," Arnold told the camera. "I'm kind of nervous, I'm not gonna lie. I'm so excited, like not nervous to have them done, but just nervous about the whole procedure."

She revealed that she's "never had surgery before," so she's not sure what to expect. "But at the same time I'm really freaking excited," Arnold added.

The social media star admitted that she had a nightmare about the surgery. In her dream, she woke up, peeked at her post-op chest and saw no changes whatsoever.

"I lift up the thing — my boobs are exactly the same. They're exactly the same. Like it's almost as if there was no surgery that was done," she explained of the faux reality. "Such a dumb nightmare, but that's how my brain works, just so you know."

Lindsay Arnold/Instagram Lindsay Arnold with her husband and two daughters.

Related: Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Her First Christmas as a Mom of Two: 'Favorite Christmas Morning Yet'

Arnold previously announced her plans to have the surgery to her followers in a video posted on Dec. 26, 2024, dubbing the procedure her Christmas gift. She said that the whole thing was a “whirlwind” and she was considering creating a video so fans can see the process if they are interested.

“It’s just like — so many decisions,” she added. “And it's hard [because] you make the choices for yourself and you have to live with those choices. So I’m hoping that I make the right decision.”

However, she also explained that the augmentation is "something that I knew I always wanted to do." She continued, “I know there’s mixed opinions on this type of thing, and so I get it. If it’s not for you, it’s not for you.”



Read the original article on People