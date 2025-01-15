Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Breast Implants in Response to Fan Saying She'll 'Regret' Decision

Lindsay Arnold previously shared that the breast augmentation would be a Christmas present for herself

Lindsay Arnold is recovering well from her breast augmentation surgery.

The 31-year-old Dancing with the Stars alum shared a series of social media posts to document her breast augmentation surgery on Jan. 14. In a full recap shared on TikTok on Jan. 15, Arnold showed the full process from the preparations for the surgery, including a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Instagram Reel she made dancing with her surgeon beforehand.

Arnold also confirmed that the surgery was a success and joked that "Post surgery Lindsay is a sight to see 😂😂." Noting that she was already home recovering, she revealed that her pain levels were tolerable, though she was feeling "dizzy and nauseous."

She shared another update on Instagram Stories on Jan. 15 and noted her pain levels were still good and that "coming off the anesthesia was rough yesterday... but slept great and feeling good."

Arnold followed up her updates by sharing a video of her daughters Sage and June keeping her company while she recovered. "My girls have been so gentle with me, they are the sweetest," she captioned the clip of them cuddling with her.

Lindsay Arnold/Instagram Lindsay Arnold with her daughters on Instagram Stories

In December 2024, Arnold shared that she planned to gift herself a breast augmentation for Christmas after her birthday trip to Mexico with her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick.



“Guys, I’m freaking out. I’m freaking out okay, but I’m also so excited,” she said about the procedure at the time. "It’s just like — so many decisions. And it's hard [because] you make the choices for yourself and you have to live with those choices. So I’m hoping that I make the right decision.”

Lindsay Arnold/Instagram Lindsay Arnold after he breast augmentation surgery

She addressed that breast augmentation is "something that I knew I always wanted to do.” She also addressed the “mixed opinions on this type of thing," noting that "if it’s not for you, it’s not for you.”



In another TikTok shared on Jan. 15, Arnold responded to a commenter who wrote that they "regret" their breast augmentation. "New 🍒 have entered the chat and zero regrets here 🤩," she replied in the caption.



Read the original article on People