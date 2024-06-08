What links the cuckoo, swift and osprey? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Computer Weekly exposed which scandal in 2009?
2 Which lake contains about one-fifth of the fresh water on Earth’s surface?
3 Which actor flew combat missions in the second world war and Vietnam?
4 Grupo Globo is a media giant from which country?
5 Which 20th-century prime minister won four general elections?
6 What phenomenon was launched by Bloomsbury on 26 June 1997?
7 The quagga is an extinct species of which mammal?
8 Which attraction is built on the site of the Coppergate archaeological dig?
What links:
9 Beethoven (16); Brahms (3); Haydn (68); Elizabeth Maconchy (13)?
10 Cuckoo; house martin; nightingale; osprey; turtle dove; swallow; swift?
11 Ironside; Kurtz; Raeburn; Rayner; Sanders; Stoppard?
12 La Presse; Le Soir; El Watan; Le Quotidien?
13 Gripit; Reggae Reggae Sauce; Skinny Tan; Tangle Teezer; Trunki?
14 Griffin; Harold Hill; Howard Kirk; Harry Lime; Sean Thornton?
15 Houses of Parliament; Newgate prison; Skerne Bridge; Salamanca?
The answers
1 Post Office Horizon.
2 Lake Baikal.
3 Jimmy Stewart.
4 Brazil.
5 Harold Wilson.
6 Harry Potter.
7 Zebra.
8 Jorvik Viking Centre.
9 String quartets (number written).
10 Birds that migrate to the UK from Africa.
11 Agony Aunts.
12 French language newspapers outside France: Canada; Belgium; Algeria; Senegal, Canada & Luxembourg.
13 Businesses that featured on Dragons’ Den.
14 Titular fictional men: The Invisible Man; The Music Man; The History Man; The Third Man; The Quiet Man.
15 Depicted on £5 notes: Winston Churchill; Elizabeth Fry; George Stephenson; Duke of Wellington.