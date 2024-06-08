What links the cuckoo, swift and osprey? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 Computer Weekly exposed which scandal in 2009?

2 Which lake contains about one-fifth of the fresh water on Earth’s surface?

3 Which actor flew combat missions in the second world war and Vietnam?

4 Grupo Globo is a media giant from which country?

5 Which 20th-century prime minister won four general elections?

6 What phenomenon was launched by Bloomsbury on 26 June 1997?

7 The quagga is an extinct species of which mammal?

8 Which attraction is built on the site of the Coppergate archaeological dig?

What links:

9 Beethoven (16); Brahms (3); Haydn (68); Elizabeth Maconchy (13)?

10 Cuckoo; house martin; nightingale; osprey; turtle dove; swallow; swift?

11 Ironside; Kurtz; Raeburn; Rayner; Sanders; Stoppard?

12 La Presse; Le Soir; El Watan; Le Quotidien?

13 Gripit; Reggae Reggae Sauce; Skinny Tan; Tangle Teezer; Trunki?

14 Griffin; Harold Hill; Howard Kirk; Harry Lime; Sean Thornton?

15 Houses of Parliament; Newgate prison; Skerne Bridge; Salamanca?

The answers

1 Post Office Horizon.

2 Lake Baikal.

3 Jimmy Stewart.

4 Brazil.

5 Harold Wilson.

6 Harry Potter.

7 Zebra.

8 Jorvik Viking Centre.

9 String quartets (number written).

10 Birds that migrate to the UK from Africa.

11 Agony Aunts.

12 French language newspapers outside France: Canada; Belgium; Algeria; Senegal, Canada & Luxembourg.

13 Businesses that featured on Dragons’ Den.

14 Titular fictional men: The Invisible Man; The Music Man; The History Man; The Third Man; The Quiet Man.

15 Depicted on £5 notes: Winston Churchill; Elizabeth Fry; George Stephenson; Duke of Wellington.