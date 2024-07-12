Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Is Ready For Her Time To Shine

If Leigh-Anne Pinnock, one fifth of the former Brit Award-winning girl group Little Mix and now solo artist, was stranded on a desert island and could take only one item with her, it would be a lighter.

'I'm going to be sensible. I'm going to take a lighter,' she tells ELLE UK in a game of Ask Me Anything. 'I could make my own fire, catch some fish, you know? Try and make it out there on my own.'

Of course, the chances of her being stranded on a desert island are slim. Last month the singer released her debut album No Hard Feelings and made her first solo festival performance at Rock In Rio in Lisbon.

It's two years since Little Mix went on a hiatus, but if her twin daughters and Perrie Edwards' son follow in their parent's footsteps and form their own band, she'd like the name to be a riff on Little Mix. 'Little Mix part two?,' she jokes.

The singer is also clear on her current fashion must-haves. 'My favourite style of jeans are a wide leg, a mom style... and I'm loving a low waist as well. My favourite place to buy them is Levi's, they do really good jeans,' she says.



And if she could only shop at one shop for the rest of her life? Jacquemus, of course. 'I always find something that I love there,' she adds.

That's not all. From her party trick which may or may not include a scarily accurate Donald Duck impression and her biggest stage mishaps while performing, watch the rest of Leigh-Anne Pinnock game of Ask Me Anything at the top of this article.

Leigh-Anne’s debut EP No Hard Feelings out now. Listen here.

