Live In New York? Tell Us Where Tourists Should Go If They Only Have 24 Hours In The City

Hello, fellow New Yorker! Since summer travel is creeping upon us, I figured it might be a good time to ask for some travel recommendations when it comes to visiting the Big Apple.

Bamsgirl411 / Getty Images/500px

So if you live or used to live in New York (or maybe even visited a lot!), we want to know the top places you would recommend to someone who only has 24 hours in the city.

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

For instance, if someone only has 24 hours to visit NYC, would you recommend going to The Met, Central Park, and The American Museum of Natural History since they're all in the upper part of Manhattan?

Atlantide Phototravel / Getty Images

Or do you only recommend going to a famous restaurant because it's a staple in New York City?

Yuriy T / Getty Images

Or, since it's going to be summer, you tell everyone who visits during this time to at least watch a free movie at a park, whether it's Bryant Park or Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Murat Kucukkarakasli / Getty Images

Whether you have a few or just one recommendation, tell us the absolute must-visit spot someone should visit if they only have 24 hours in New York City in the Google Form or comments below: