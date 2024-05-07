Live In New York? Tell Us Where Tourists Should Go If They Only Have 24 Hours In The City

Hello, fellow New Yorker! Since summer travel is creeping upon us, I figured it might be a good time to ask for some travel recommendations when it comes to visiting the Big Apple.

Brooklyn Bridge with skyline including One World Trade Center in the background
Bamsgirl411 / Getty Images/500px

So if you live or used to live in New York (or maybe even visited a lot!), we want to know the top places you would recommend to someone who only has 24 hours in the city.

Elevated park walkway between urban buildings with lush greenery and skyline in the background
Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

For instance, if someone only has 24 hours to visit NYC, would you recommend going to The Met, Central Park, and The American Museum of Natural History since they're all in the upper part of Manhattan?

Visitors exploring the Temple of Dendur exhibit at a museum with a reflecting pool
Atlantide Phototravel / Getty Images

Or do you only recommend going to a famous restaurant because it's a staple in New York City?

Exterior view of Juliana's Pizza under a bridge, with signage, outdoor seating, and dual entrance doors
Yuriy T / Getty Images

Or, since it's going to be summer, you tell everyone who visits during this time to at least watch a free movie at a park, whether it's Bryant Park or Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Outdoor movie screening event with large audience sitting on blankets in a park at dusk
Murat Kucukkarakasli / Getty Images

Whether you have a few or just one recommendation, tell us the absolute must-visit spot someone should visit if they only have 24 hours in New York City in the Google Form or comments below:

