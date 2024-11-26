Black Friday 2024 deals: Shop the best sales from Amazon, Apple, Walmart, Target, Wayfair, REI and more

Black Friday has become "Black November," and many major retailers have already launched their sales. Here's everything you need to know about early Black Friday deals, and which sales are worth shopping now.

Get the scoop on everything Black Friday and start planning your shopping spree now! (Amazon/Walmart)

Black Friday has exploded far beyond the day itself, and the shopping event of the year has taken over the entire month. That means "Black November" is firmly underway right this moment, with huge discounts from all our favorite retailers live as we speak. We’re already taking advantage of major markdowns dropping daily from big names like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair and more. They’ve all slashed prices to the lowest we've seen all year on some of our favorite products.

With so many deals already active, it looks like the 2024 holiday shopping season is set to be bigger than ever before, and the sheer number of savings to choose from can certainly be overwhelming when trying to find the best Black Friday deals to take care of everything (and everyone) on your shopping list. Have no fear, though: We're right here to help you plan your holiday shopping strategy and devise the ideal approach to maximizing your savings while having a little fun along the way.

Trending Black Friday deals

Apple 2022 MacBook Air for $749 (was $999): Save over $200

Bissell CrossWave OmniForce WetDry Vacuum for $230 (was $380): Lowest price ever

Always Pan 2.0 for $95 (was $150): Lowest price ever

Samsung Neo 85" 4K QNX1D Smart TV for $1,750 (was $4,000): Save $2,250

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $259 (was $359): Lowest price of the year

So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Black Friday and how to stretch your dollars for the whole holiday shopping season. We're tracking sales at major retailers as they launch and scanning their pages to bring you the the best deals available right this very moment. Scroll on for all of our top picks.

Best Black Friday sales at top retailers

Amazon: We're seeing savings of up to 75% — sometimes more — on everything from bedding and kitchenware to tech, clothing and beauty.

Best Buy: Save big on appliances TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets with new doorbusters dropping every Friday — plus, check out the retailer's Black Friday doorbusters for a taste of their expansive deals.

Macy's: The "Parade of Deals" marches on today, with 40%-60% off fashionable faves, big-brand home goods and more limited-time specials.

Nordstrom: You can grab up to 70% off and snag thousands of big sellers at a discount courtesy of the store's Limited-Time Sale, and new markdowns worthy of some Black Friday-level love.

QVC: Scoop up major markdowns at the retailer's Black Friday Deal Drop, with discounts on top brands including Dyson, KitchenAid, Ninja and more.

REI: This deals section has a plethora of great offerings: Score up to 50% off clothing, footwear, REI Co-Op brand deals and hiking items.

Sephora: The retailer always offers great deals, including super savings on its house brand and beloved labels like Kiehl's since 1851, Fenty Beauty, Laura Mercier and more.

Target: The Black Friday Deals have landed at Target, and you can score savings on women's clothing (up to 40% off), toys (up to 50% off), kitchen and dining items (up to 50% off), vacuums and floor care (up to 50% off) and more.

Walmart: The mega-retailer's Flash Deals feature fab discounts that rival (and often beat) Amazon on vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding and clothing, to name a few. Plus, Black Friday deals land early, at 5 PM on 11/25!

Wayfair: Save up to 70% on home deals ranging from furniture to bedding to major appliances during the Wayfair Early Black Friday sale.

Zappos: Enjoy stellar savings on a wide variety of footwear brands at the early Black Friday sale, including Hoka, Reebok and more, as well as great deals on clothing and accessories from Columbia, Michael by Michael Kors and other big names.

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $22 $50 Save $28 | Lowest price ever If you're looking to cut the (cable) cord, Amazon's Fire TV Stick is the state-of-the-art 4K streaming sidekick you need. Enjoy content from all of your favorite services (like Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime) with just the touch of a button. And feel free to ask Alexa for movie and TV suggestions if you aren't quite sure what to watch — the smart assistant is built right into the remote! Plus, the stick plugs right into an HDMI port in the back of your TV, so it's nice and tidy. A fan raved, "The picture quality is stunning. Watching my favorite shows and movies in 4K is like experiencing them for the first time all over again. The colors are vibrant, the details are crisp, and the sound is crystal clear. I've watched some of my favorite movies and TV shows in 4K, and I'm blown away by how immersive the experience is." Save $28 | Lowest price ever $22 at Amazon

Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air $749 $999 Save $250 Ready to do some Apple picking? You don't even have to drive to the orchard — just head over to Amazon and grab this lightweight MacBook Air while it's on sale. Don't be deterred by the fact that this isn't the newest model on the market; it still boasts up to 18 hours of use per charge, a vivid 13.6-inch display and weighs only 2.7 pounds for easy toting. If you've been meaning to upgrade from your snail-like computer, it would be wise to act quickly. Check out our tech editor's roundup of the best laptops for additional options. $749 at Amazon

Samsung Samsung Neo 85" 4K QNX1D Smart TV $1,750 $4,000 Save $2,250 You can snag this behemoth way ahead of holiday movie and NFL playoff season for an incredible $2,250 off now, as part of Samsung's early Holiday Deals. It'll definitely make your current TV look positively ancient with its smart TV features — built-in streaming apps and voice control — plus realistic depth enhancement, 4K resolution, an anti-glare screen, bright details (even in dark scenes) and smooth motion, thanks to Motion Xcelerator Turbo+. Mini LEDs mean you'll even be able to see the little things, like freckles and lashes. $1,750 at Samsung

Walmart Vizio 65-Inch Class 4K Smart TV $378 $428 Save $50 Paid for by Walmart We can't get over the sale price ($378!) on this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio. The vibrant 4K picture quality is top-notch, and it also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. $378 at Walmart

Amazon Beats Solo 4 Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 | Lowest price ever These stylish Beats Solo headphones are now 50% off, so you can snag all the signature Beats features for just $100. Expect rich, balanced audio with clear highs and punchy bass that’ll make your playlists pop. They pair seamlessly with Apple devices, offer up to 40 hours of battery life, and are as portable as they are comfortable, making them perfect for life on the go. Save $100 | Lowest price ever $100 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV $590 $760 Save $170 As big-screen upgrades go, this Amazon Fire TV hits the sweet spot between premium features and wallet-friendly price. For only $590, you’re getting a massive 65-inch 4K display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10, meaning those binge sessions or movie nights will look crystal clear and vibrant. Throw Alexa into the mix, and it's essentially a smart-home hub masquerading as a TV. Plus, with Amazon regularly sending updates, this deal will actually get better and better over time. $590 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $154 $249 Save $95 | Editor-approved There's a reason folks are gaga for the latest model of these top-rated earbuds — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. Our tech editor named these "best wireless earbuds overall," saying, "What you get here is even better ANC, a bump in battery life, extra-small ear tips for users with smaller ears and an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancellation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you. Meanwhile, Apple's charging case now has a speaker (for use with Find My) and a USB-C port in place of Lightning (the better to match with the USB-C iPhone 15)." Save $95 | Editor-approved $154 at Amazon

Target Cuisinart Stainless Steel Air Fryer Toaster Oven $100 $230 Save $130 Cut back on appliances — and your energy bill! — with this do-it-all helper, which serves up crispy air-fried pizzas, wings and more in a matter of minutes. Capable of cook temps up to 450°F and featuring an auto shut-off function, it includes a variety of accessories — an oven rack, baking pan/drip tray, and air fryer basket — for added value and convenience (read: easier cleaning). Plus, it's cheaper right now at Target than it is at Amazon. $100 at Target

Sur La Table Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75-Quart $280 $430 Save $150 This classic round Dutch oven is what you might think of when you hear the name Le Creuset. It's a staple of the collection, a lifetime piece made of enameled cast iron, polished and finished by hand; the colorful exterior is designed to resist chipping. It retains heat brilliantly. At 6.75 quarts, it's perfect for soups and one-pot meals, like chili. This one also has a wider, shallower profile with more surface area that makes it ideal for browning and searing meats. $280 at Sur La Table

Walmart KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $259 $359 Save $100 | Lowest price of the year Been lusting after one of these babies? We know the feeling. Well, it's your/our lucky day, since this Walmart deal brings the price down to even a tad lower than Amazon's (and its best price all year), and it's up for grabs in six gorgeous colors. At 4.5 quarts, this bestseller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up much room in your kitchen). It comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun, and will give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing. Plus, you can let it run while you prep other ingredients. Save $100 | Lowest price of the year $259 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 Have you ever seen a kitchen appliance as lovely as this stunner from Drew Barrymore's home goods line? You won't mind keeping this on your counter while your cozy stews and braises bubble away. It's capacious enough to feed about seven people, and the light-up display is a fun touch. Plus, this sale price is about as low as it gets. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker $49 $59 Save $10 You'll be able to whip up a cuppa with ease using this single-serve brewer from the java experts at Keurig. With push-button convenience, you'll be kicking back with your favorite coffee (or other K-Cup beverage) in minutes, no prep necessary. A generously-sized 36 oz. water reservoir means you won't have to refill every time you brew, and you can make cups back-to-back without any time wasted waiting to reheat. $49 at Walmart

Amazon Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $118 $345 Save $227 Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling set comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife and an 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still this deal beats the typical $150 we've seen it going for of late. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $118 at Amazon

QVC Vitamix Explorian 2.0 Variable Speed Blender $240 $379 Save $139 You'll feel like you have your own personal smoothie shop with this best-in-class blender. Boasting a 2-horsepower motor, it'll effortlessly blitz up ice and frozen fruit, though you could also use it for whizzing up sauces or even grinding up meat. From soup to nuts (as in, homemade nut butters), this workhorse will level up your meal prep like no other — and this is the best price we're seeing. $240 at QVC

Sam's Club Sam's Club Membership $20 $50 Save $30 Okay, this isn't a kitchen deal per se, but just think of all of the affordable kitchen gear you'll have access to, thanks to your new Sam's Club membership. This deal knocks the annual price down by 60%, but hurry — the offer ends December 2! $20 at Sam's Club