Black Friday 2024 live: Best UK deals to shop from Amazon, Ninja and John Lewis

There are some huge deals to snap up in this year's Black Friday sale.

Marianna Gould
·Assistant Shopping Editor
Black Friday has officially kicked off

Black Friday has officially kicked off, which means it's our team of shopping experts' job to point you in the direction of all the best value deals from major retailers like John Lewis, Amazon, and Boots, as well as popular brands such as Apple, Ninja, Dyson, Barbour, and more.

While many high street stores have been offering discounts throughout November, from Friday 29 November to Monday 2 December, the discounts are ramped up, with many retailers offering their best savings of the year so far. We've spotted some high street stores such as Debenhams and Amazon with up to 75% off, meanwhile, M&S and John Lewis both have discounts of up to 50%.

It's no secret that all the best deals sell out super fast, so we’ll be updating this live blog to bring you all the biggest savings in real time so you don’t miss a bargain.

From kitchen gadgets to winter skincare, clothing and last-minute Christmas gifts, these are the offers worth snapping up in this year's Black Friday sale.

  • Marianna Gould

    • 🔥 Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush | £35 (Was £100) from Amazon — Snag a brand-new electric toothbrush for less with this top-rated design from Oral-B. Tried and tested by the shopping team, and recommended by hygienists.

    • 🔥 Barbour Chelsea Sportsquilt Quilted Jacket | £119.20 (Was £149) from John Lewis — Look dapper in this staple shape from Barbour and soak up the classic equestrian style. Complete with matte-finished diamond quilting, a funnel collar and corduroy lining, it's great for throwing on whatever the occasion.

    • 🔥 Felix Corduroy Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set | £17.50 (Was £35) from Dunelm — Refresh your stock of bedding with this stylish set, half price and available in a range of colours.

  • Marianna Gould

    • 🔥 Simba Hybrid Pillow | £87.20 (Was £109) from Simba — Shop Simba's most popular pillow with cool-touch technology and a cloud-like, customisable design.

    • 🔥 Avocado Oodie | £32.50 (Was £65) from Oodie | Stay warm this winter with everyone's favourite oversized hooded blanket — The Oodie.

    • 🔥 Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, 1L | £13 (Was £22) from Amazon — Bag this one-litre bottle of Baileys for a bargain price ahead of Christmas.

  • Marianna Gould

    • 🔥 Antler Expandable Cabin Suitcase in Black - Juno | £96 (Was £160) from Antler — Snag a luxury cabin case for less than £100. A deal like this is pretty unheard of, so we would suggest acting fast. This particular style is available in four colours, and comes with a range of features including interior pockets, dividers, compression straps and expansion zips for optimum storage.

    • 🔥 Nestle KitKat and Friends Big Biscuit Box | £13.99 (Was £21.78) from Amazon — A chocolate biscuit bonanza box containing a whopping 69 bars, perfect for sharing, putting in lunchboxes or keeping all for yourself.

    • 🔥 Wool-Look Trench Coat | £33.75 (Was £45) from Tu Clothing — The perfect autumn coat, pick up this versatile style in a choice of colours, and enjoy a heavy, wool-like blend to keep warm.

👀 The shops to check out first 👀

Looking for inspiration? Here are some of our top retailers to browse over Black Friday.

John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners

The team at John Lewis don't hold back when it comes to Black Friday, slashing a ton of bestsellers. This year, the popular high street store has discounts of up to 50% off. Right now, you can save up to £300 off TVs and other electricals, as well as 20% off beauty and womenswear. 

Boots

Boots

Boots has reduced over 22,000 products across perfume, skincare, make-up, gift sets and electrical devices for Black Friday. This is by far the retailer's biggest Black Friday sale to date, so we're here to help you decide what to buy. We highly recommend keeping an eye on their Star Gifts page, too, where gift sets are already better than half price.

Dyson

Dyson

Discounts on Dyson products are few and far between, but the tech giant has just launched its huge Black Friday sale, with a range of vacuum cleaners, fans, hair tools and humidifiers slashed in price.

Savings go up to £150, with some epic deals on bestsellers like the Dyson V15 Vacuum, reduced from £649.99 to £499.99, as well as the Dyson V8 Advanced Vacuum that's come down from £329.99 to £229.99.

Ninja

Ninja

If you've been holding out for a new air fryer, soup maker, or ice cream maker (or any kitchen device, for that matter) now's the time to do it, as Ninja will have some epic discounts over Black Friday. Currently, there's already big savings to be had, with up to £80 off a huge array of kitchen gadgets

Tu Clothing

Tu Clothing

Sainsbury's own-brand, Tu Clothing, has launched this year's Black Friday offering, with 25% off absolutely everything for a limited time only (ends 29 November at midnight), giving shoppers the chance to bag lots of pieces for less, including our Assistant Shopping Editor's favourite coat for just £33.75 down from £45

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon never fails to deliver on major shopping events, reducing the price of everything from household essentials to beauty must-haves, electronics to fashion. This year, the e-tailer has already reduced devices by up to 60% for Black Friday, alongside price reductions on dishwasher tablets, chocolate bulk buys and litre-sized bottles of Baileys ready for Christmas. 

Argos

Argos

Argos's biggest ever Black Friday has arrived with tons of deals on TVs, laptops, iPhones and more. Right now, the Argos toy sale is also trending, so if you're after some toys ahead of Christmas, definitely check it out.  

Shark

Shark

Shark has already gone live with a number of deals, with savings of up to £150 across the brand's huge range of vacuum cleaners, including popular cordless models. Other gadgets, such as hair tools and cooling fans, have also been knocked down in price, too. 

Debenhams

Debenhams

Debenhams go big during sales events, slashing prices on big-name brands and designer options, as well as offering a variety of great gift sets and beauty products perfect for the festive season. It’s the ideal place to do all your shopping in one go, and right now you can find up to a whopping 75% off womenswear, menswear and homeware.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer

M&S only has a handful of sales per year, and their highly anticipated up to 50% off sale is one to watch out for this November. Items do sell out extremely quickly though. If you're after deals right now, M&S do have a little-known clearance section online that has some bargains. 

The White Company

The White Company

The White Company has plenty of seasonal offers available to shop ahead of Black Friday, with a selection of wellness gifts, homeware and womenswear on sale. There's even huge reductions on Christmas trees. 

Simba

Simba

Simba products rarely go on sale, but thanks to Black Friday, a number of the sleep brand's best-selling items have been discounted, including the Simba Hybrid Pillow.

Antler

Antler

Antler rarely do sales, but for Black Friday the luxury luggage brand is offering 30% off its entire range, allowing shoppers to pick up sleek backpacks, packing cubes, suitcases and luggage tags for noticeably less. 

George at Asda

George at Asda

For Black Friday, popular supermarket own-brand, George at Asda, is giving shoppers the chance to bag a 25% discount across selected clothing, footwear and accessories when they spend £25 or more. Elsewhere, the retailer is offering savings of up to 50% on electricals, home, and toys

Dunelm

Dunelm

For all things home and comfort, Dunelm is the place to go. The retailer currently has a variety of price reductions with savings of up to 50% on curtains, mattresses, towels, furniture and more. 

QVC

QVC

QVC offers brilliant savings every day and right now has slashed beauty bundles, seasonal gifts, gadgets and more from big-name brands such as Dyson, Ninja, Elemis and Neom.

Next

Next

Although Next doesn't formally take part in Black Friday, the popular retailer does offer some excellent deals in its clearance section. Whether you're after some new clothing or furniture, there's a wide variety of deals to snap up.

