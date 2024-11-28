Black Friday 2024 live: Best UK deals to shop from Amazon, Ninja and John Lewis

Black Friday has officially kicked off, which means it's our team of shopping experts' job to point you in the direction of all the best value deals from major retailers like John Lewis, Amazon, and Boots, as well as popular brands such as Apple, Ninja, Dyson, Barbour, and more.
While many high street stores have been offering discounts throughout November, from Friday 29 November to Monday 2 December, the discounts are ramped up, with many retailers offering their best savings of the year so far. We've spotted some high street stores such as Debenhams and Amazon with up to 75% off, meanwhile, M&S and John Lewis both have discounts of up to 50%.
It's no secret that all the best deals sell out super fast, so we’ll be updating this live blog to bring you all the biggest savings in real time so you don’t miss a bargain.
From kitchen gadgets to winter skincare, clothing and last-minute Christmas gifts, these are the offers worth snapping up in this year's Black Friday sale.
Marianna Gould
‼️ Black Friday starts tomorrow, but hundreds of deals are already live
Black Friday lands on Friday 29 November this year. But for many brands and retailers, it has already begun, with pages and pages of excellent-value deals available to shop ahead of the official date. To get a headstart and snag those all-important savings, we're kicking off our live coverage early, spotlighting the best bargains you can buy. Thank us later!
To keep you up-to-date, our team of shopping experts will be bringing the best deals to you live as we see them.
🔥 Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush | £35 (Was £100) from Amazon — Snag a brand-new electric toothbrush for less with this top-rated design from Oral-B. Tried and tested by the shopping team, and recommended by hygienists.
🔥 Barbour Chelsea Sportsquilt Quilted Jacket | £119.20 (Was £149) from John Lewis — Look dapper in this staple shape from Barbour and soak up the classic equestrian style. Complete with matte-finished diamond quilting, a funnel collar and corduroy lining, it's great for throwing on whatever the occasion.
🔥 Antler Expandable Cabin Suitcase in Black - Juno | £96 (Was £160) from Antler — Snag a luxury cabin case for less than £100. A deal like this is pretty unheard of, so we would suggest acting fast. This particular style is available in four colours, and comes with a range of features including interior pockets, dividers, compression straps and expansion zips for optimum storage.
🔥 Nestle KitKat and Friends Big Biscuit Box | £13.99 (Was £21.78)from Amazon — A chocolate biscuit bonanza box containing a whopping 69 bars, perfect for sharing, putting in lunchboxes or keeping all for yourself.
🔥 Wool-Look Trench Coat | £33.75 (Was £45) from Tu Clothing — The perfect autumn coat, pick up this versatile style in a choice of colours, and enjoy a heavy, wool-like blend to keep warm.
👀 The shops to check out first 👀
Looking for inspiration? Here are some of our top retailers to browse over Black Friday.
The team at John Lewis don't hold back when it comes to Black Friday, slashing a ton of bestsellers. This year, the popular high street store has discounts of up to 50% off. Right now, you can save up to £300 off TVs and other electricals, as well as 20% off beauty and womenswear.
If you've been holding out for a new air fryer, soup maker, or ice cream maker (or any kitchen device, for that matter) now's the time to do it, as Ninja will have some epic discounts over Black Friday. Currently, there's already big savings to be had, with up to £80 off a huge array of kitchen gadgets.
Amazon never fails to deliver on major shopping events, reducing the price of everything from household essentials to beauty must-haves, electronics to fashion. This year, the e-tailer has already reduced devices by up to 60% for Black Friday, alongside price reductions on dishwasher tablets, chocolate bulk buys and litre-sized bottles of Baileys ready for Christmas.
Shark has already gone live with a number of deals, with savings of up to £150 across the brand's huge range of vacuum cleaners, including popular cordless models. Other gadgets, such as hair tools and cooling fans, have also been knocked down in price, too.
Debenhams go big during sales events, slashing prices on big-name brands and designer options, as well as offering a variety of great gift sets and beauty products perfect for the festive season. It’s the ideal place to do all your shopping in one go, and right now you can find up to a whopping 75% off womenswear, menswear and homeware.
M&S only has a handful of sales per year, and their highly anticipated up to 50% off sale is one to watch out for this November. Items do sell out extremely quickly though. If you're after deals right now, M&S do have a little-known clearance section online that has some bargains.
The White Company has plenty of seasonal offers available to shop ahead of Black Friday, with a selection of wellness gifts, homeware and womenswear on sale. There's even huge reductions on Christmas trees.
Antler rarely do sales, but for Black Friday the luxury luggage brand is offering 30% off its entire range, allowing shoppers to pick up sleek backpacks, packing cubes, suitcases and luggage tags for noticeably less.
For Black Friday, popular supermarket own-brand, George at Asda, is giving shoppers the chance to bag a 25% discount across selected clothing, footwear and accessories when they spend £25 or more. Elsewhere, the retailer is offering savings of up to 50% on electricals, home, and toys.
Although Next doesn't formally take part in Black Friday, the popular retailer does offer some excellent deals in its clearance section. Whether you're after some new clothing or furniture, there's a wide variety of deals to snap up.