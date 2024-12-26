Boxing Day sales 2024 live: Best UK deals from John Lewis, M&S, Next, Monica Vinader and more

Although the Christmas festivities have come to an end, the celebration continues this Boxing Day as the high street begins its end-of-year sales, offering some of the best discounts of the year. Now is your last chance to score some epic deals in 2024, with savings of up to 70%. From John Lewis to Marks & Spencer and Argos, thousands of popular products have now been slashed in price, so we’re here to make sure you don’t miss a bargain.
Whether you're hunting for a discounted dress to wear for New Year's Eve, or you feel like treating yourself to the latest gadget you didn't get for Christmas, we've made it easy by sifting through the Boxing Day sales to find the best savings on offer.
It's no secret that all the best deals sell out super fast, so we'll be updating this live blog to bring you all the biggest savings in real time so you don’t miss a bargain.
Live3 updates
Featured
Marianna Gould
Boxing Day is here, and with it arrives some of the biggest discounts of the year on thousands of products as retailers make room for new stock in 2025. You can grab excellent-value deals from major retailers like John Lewis, M&S, and Amazon, along with big-name brands like Barbour, Apple, Ninja and more.
To help you snag those all-important savings, we're kicking off our live coverage, spotlighting the best bargains you can buy this Boxing Day. You can thank us later!
To keep you up-to-date, our team of shopping experts will be bringing the best deals to you live as we see them.
🔥 Coach Bandit Leather Shoulder Bag | £330 (Was £550) from John Lewis — This timeless Coach shoulder bag is now reduced to clear, meaning it's the cheapest it has ever been.
🔥 Mini Gem Bracelet | £59 (Was £118) from Monica Vinader — This beautifully detailed bracelet is cheaper than it's ever been, with a huge 50% price drop. Set with hand-cut stones, it has the perfect amount of sparkle.
🔥 Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush | £35 (Was £100) from Amazon — Snag a brand-new electric toothbrush for less with this top-rated design from Oral-B. Tried and tested by the shopping team, and recommended by hygienists.
Marianna Gould
🔥 Antler Cabin Suitcase in Black | £99 (Was £165) from Antler — Snag a luxury cabin case for less than £100. A deal like this is pretty unheard of, so we would suggest acting fast. This particular style is available in a range of colours, and comes with a range of features including interior pockets, dividers and compression straps for optimum storage.
🔥 Avocado Oodie | £29 (Was £65) from Oodie — Stay warm this winter with everyone's favourite oversized hooded blanket — The Oodie.
🔥 Tefal Enhance Aluminium Non-Stick Frying Pan & Saucepan Set, 6 Piece | £99 (Was £221) from John Lewis — If you're a culinary wizz or are moving house, this six-piece set is a bargain too good to miss. Complete with everything you need for everyday dining or hosting friends at home, each piece is non-stick, with heat indicators and oven safe to 175C.
👀 The shops to check out first 👀
Looking for inspiration? Here are some of our top retailers to browse over Boxing Day.
Snag discounts of up to 50% across everything from fashion to homeware and electricals at John Lewis this Boxing Day. Whether you're searching for a new air fryer or a Barbour jacket, you can do all your sale shopping easily in one place.
M&S's end of year sale is here, with up to 50% off a wide range of products across womenswear, menswear, beauty, and homeware. Over 5,000 women's items are now discounted, from midi dresses to puffer coats, so it's well worth a browse if you're after some new wardrobe staples.
Amazon never fails to deliver during major shopping events, reducing the price of everything from household essentials to beauty must-haves, electronics to fashion. We've spotted Boxing Day discounts of up to 70% and found great savings on everything from dishwasher tablets to bulk buys of chocolate and electric toothbrushes.
Next's highly anticipated sale does not disappoint this year, with at least 50% off a huge range of products. The retailer rarely holds sales, so this is one site you're definitely going to want to check out.
Sainsbury's clothing brand, Tu Clothing, has a up 50% off sale across all of its categories, discounting coats and jackets, pyjamas, party dresses and more. A range of brands like Simply Be, Finery, and French Connection have also hit the sale.
If you've been holding out for a new air fryer, soup maker, ice cream maker, or knife set that will last you for years to come, now's the time to act, as Ninja has big savings for Boxing Day, with up to £100 off a huge array of kitchen gadgets.
For all things home and comfort, Dunelm is the place to go. The retailer currently has a variety of price reductions with savings of up to 50% on mattresses, towels, furniture and on-trend home decor bits.
Shark's Boxing Day sale has savings of up to £150 across the brand's huge range of vacuum cleaners, including popular cordless models. Other gadgets, such as hair tools and cooling fans, have also been knocked down in price, too.
Head into the new year with some luxury luggage by your side. Antler is offering up to 40% off a huge range of bestsellers. Our top pick is this Expandable Cabin Suitcase, reduced to just £112, which has been tried and tested by our editors.
Snag a luxury cabin case for less than £100. A deal like this is pretty unheard of, so we would suggest acting fast. This particular style is available in a range of colours, and comes with a range of features included interior pockets, dividers and compression straps for optimum storage.
If you're a culinary wizz or are moving house, this six-piece set is a bargain too good to miss. Complete with everything you need for everyday dining or hosting friends at home, each piece is non-stick, with heat indicators and oven safe to 175C.
If you're working on self-development heading into 2025, add this bestselling motivational book to your basket ASAP. Atomic Habits will help you to get better at staying consistent, and make small changes that will make your daily life better.