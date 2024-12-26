Boxing Day sales 2024 live: Best UK deals from John Lewis, M&S, Next, Monica Vinader and more

There are some huge deals to snap up in this year's Boxing Day sale.

Although the Christmas festivities have come to an end, the celebration continues this Boxing Day as the high street begins its end-of-year sales, offering some of the best discounts of the year. Now is your last chance to score some epic deals in 2024, with savings of up to 70%. From John Lewis to Marks & Spencer and Argos, thousands of popular products have now been slashed in price, so we’re here to make sure you don’t miss a bargain.

Whether you're hunting for a discounted dress to wear for New Year's Eve, or you feel like treating yourself to the latest gadget you didn't get for Christmas, we've made it easy by sifting through the Boxing Day sales to find the best savings on offer.

It's no secret that all the best deals sell out super fast, so we'll be updating this live blog to bring you all the biggest savings in real time so you don’t miss a bargain.

👀 The shops to check out first 👀

Looking for inspiration? Here are some of our top retailers to browse over Boxing Day.

John Lewis John Lewis & Partners Browse deals - Snag discounts of up to 50% across everything from fashion to homeware and electricals at John Lewis this Boxing Day. Whether you're searching for a new air fryer or a Barbour jacket, you can do all your sale shopping easily in one place. Browse deals at John Lewis

Marks & Spencer Marks & Spencer Browse deals - M&S's end of year sale is here, with up to 50% off a wide range of products across womenswear, menswear, beauty, and homeware. Over 5,000 women's items are now discounted, from midi dresses to puffer coats, so it's well worth a browse if you're after some new wardrobe staples. Browse deals at M&S

Amazon Amazon Browse deals - Amazon never fails to deliver during major shopping events, reducing the price of everything from household essentials to beauty must-haves, electronics to fashion. We've spotted Boxing Day discounts of up to 70% and found great savings on everything from dishwasher tablets to bulk buys of chocolate and electric toothbrushes. Browse deals at Amazon

Boots Boots Browse deals - Boots has slashed everything from beauty gift sets to skincare staples, make-up must-haves to fragrance this Boxing Day, with up to 50% off big-name brands like No7, Soap & Glory, Ted Baker and more. Browse deals at Boots

Next Next Browse deals - Next's highly anticipated sale does not disappoint this year, with at least 50% off a huge range of products. The retailer rarely holds sales, so this is one site you're definitely going to want to check out. Browse deals at Next

Argos Argos Browse deals - If it's tech savings you're looking for, Argos is the ultimate shopping destination, reducing everything from TVs to headphones, vacuum cleaners to laptops in this year's Boxing Day sale offering. Browse deals at Argos

Dyson Dyson Browse deals - Bagging discounts of up to £200 on Dyson is rare, so if you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, fan or the coveted Dyson Airwrap, we'd browse these discounts ASAP. Browse deals at Dyson

Tu Clothing Tu Clothing Browse deals - Sainsbury's clothing brand, Tu Clothing, has a up 50% off sale across all of its categories, discounting coats and jackets, pyjamas, party dresses and more. A range of brands like Simply Be, Finery, and French Connection have also hit the sale. Browse deals at Tu Clothing

New Look New Look Browse deals - New Look has a whopping up to 70% off sale, so if you're after a few new pieces for your winter wardrobe, now is the time to have a browse. Browse deals at New Look

Shark Shark Browse deals - Shark's Boxing Day sale has savings of up to £150 across the brand's huge range of vacuum cleaners, including popular cordless models. Other gadgets, such as hair tools and cooling fans, have also been knocked down in price, too. Browse deals at Shark

Antler Antler Browse deals - Head into the new year with some luxury luggage by your side. Antler is offering up to 40% off a huge range of bestsellers. Our top pick is this Expandable Cabin Suitcase, reduced to just £112, which has been tried and tested by our editors. Browse deals at Antler

