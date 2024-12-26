Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Boxing Day sales 2024 live: Best UK deals from John Lewis, M&S, Next, Monica Vinader and more

There are some huge deals to snap up in this year's Boxing Day sale.

Marianna Gould
·Assistant Shopping Editor
Updated
The best deals to shop from this year's Boxing Day sales. (Getty)
The best deals to shop from this year's Boxing Day sales. (Getty)

Although the Christmas festivities have come to an end, the celebration continues this Boxing Day as the high street begins its end-of-year sales, offering some of the best discounts of the year. Now is your last chance to score some epic deals in 2024, with savings of up to 70%. From John Lewis to Marks & Spencer and Argos, thousands of popular products have now been slashed in price, so we’re here to make sure you don’t miss a bargain.

Whether you're hunting for a discounted dress to wear for New Year's Eve, or you feel like treating yourself to the latest gadget you didn't get for Christmas, we've made it easy by sifting through the Boxing Day sales to find the best savings on offer.

It's no secret that all the best deals sell out super fast, so we'll be updating this live blog to bring you all the biggest savings in real time so you don’t miss a bargain.

  • Marianna Gould

    • 🔥 Coach Bandit Leather Shoulder Bag | £330 (Was £550) from John Lewis — This timeless Coach shoulder bag is now reduced to clear, meaning it's the cheapest it has ever been.

    • 🔥 Mini Gem Bracelet | £59 (Was £118) from Monica Vinader — This beautifully detailed bracelet is cheaper than it's ever been, with a huge 50% price drop. Set with hand-cut stones, it has the perfect amount of sparkle.

    • 🔥 Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush | £35 (Was £100) from Amazon — Snag a brand-new electric toothbrush for less with this top-rated design from Oral-B. Tried and tested by the shopping team, and recommended by hygienists.

  • Marianna Gould

    • 🔥 Antler Cabin Suitcase in Black | £99 (Was £165) from Antler — Snag a luxury cabin case for less than £100. A deal like this is pretty unheard of, so we would suggest acting fast. This particular style is available in a range of colours, and comes with a range of features including interior pockets, dividers and compression straps for optimum storage.

    • 🔥 Avocado Oodie | £29 (Was £65) from Oodie — Stay warm this winter with everyone's favourite oversized hooded blanket — The Oodie.

    • 🔥 Tefal Enhance Aluminium Non-Stick Frying Pan & Saucepan Set, 6 Piece | £99 (Was £221) from John Lewis — If you're a culinary wizz or are moving house, this six-piece set is a bargain too good to miss. Complete with everything you need for everyday dining or hosting friends at home, each piece is non-stick, with heat indicators and oven safe to 175C.

👀 The shops to check out first 👀

Looking for inspiration? Here are some of our top retailers to browse over Boxing Day.

John Lewis

Snag discounts of up to 50% across everything from fashion to homeware and electricals at John Lewis this Boxing Day. Whether you're searching for a new air fryer or a Barbour jacket, you can do all your sale shopping easily in one place.

Marks & Spencer

M&S's end of year sale is here, with up to 50% off a wide range of products across womenswear, menswear, beauty, and homeware. Over 5,000 women's items are now discounted, from midi dresses to puffer coats, so it's well worth a browse if you're after some new wardrobe staples.

Amazon

Amazon never fails to deliver during major shopping events, reducing the price of everything from household essentials to beauty must-haves, electronics to fashion. We've spotted Boxing Day discounts of up to 70% and found great savings on everything from dishwasher tablets to bulk buys of chocolate and electric toothbrushes. 

Boots

Boots has slashed everything from beauty gift sets to skincare staples, make-up must-haves to fragrance this Boxing Day, with up to 50% off big-name brands like No7, Soap & Glory, Ted Baker and more. 

Next

Next's highly anticipated sale does not disappoint this year, with at least 50% off a huge range of products. The retailer rarely holds sales, so this is one site you're definitely going to want to check out.

Monica Vinader

The coveted jewellery brand has just launched its Winter Sale, with over 500 products now reduced by up to 50%.

The White Company

The White Company has a rare up to 50% off sale right now, with a selection of bedding, fragrance, homeware and womenswear on sale. 

Argos

If it's tech savings you're looking for, Argos is the ultimate shopping destination, reducing everything from TVs to headphones, vacuum cleaners to laptops in this year's Boxing Day sale offering. 

Debenhams

Debenhams Boxing Day sale has up to a whopping 75% off womenswear, menswear and homeware. Slashing prices on big-name brands, as well as offering a variety of great gift sets, it’s the ideal place to do all your shopping in one go.

Dyson

Bagging discounts of up to £200 on Dyson is rare, so if you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, fan or the coveted Dyson Airwrap, we'd browse these discounts ASAP. 

Tu Clothing

Sainsbury's clothing brand, Tu Clothing, has a up 50% off sale across all of its categories, discounting coats and jackets, pyjamas, party dresses and more. A range of brands like Simply Be, Finery, and French Connection have also hit the sale. 

Ninja

If you've been holding out for a new air fryer, soup maker, ice cream maker, or knife set that will last you for years to come, now's the time to act, as Ninja has big savings for Boxing Day, with up to £100 off a huge array of kitchen gadgets.

George at Asda

The popular supermarket own-brand, George at Asda, has a whopping up to 50% off womenswear, menswear and homeware and so many items are under £10.

New Look

New Look has a whopping up to 70% off sale, so if you're after a few new pieces for your winter wardrobe, now is the time to have a browse.

Dunelm

For all things home and comfort, Dunelm is the place to go. The retailer currently has a variety of price reductions with savings of up to 50% on mattresses, towels, furniture and on-trend home decor bits.

Shark

Shark's Boxing Day sale has savings of up to £150 across the brand's huge range of vacuum cleaners, including popular cordless models. Other gadgets, such as hair tools and cooling fans, have also been knocked down in price, too.

Antler

Head into the new year with some luxury luggage by your side. Antler is offering up to 40% off a huge range of bestsellers. Our top pick is this Expandable Cabin Suitcase, reduced to just £112, which has been tried and tested by our editors. 

🔥Top Boxing Day deals to shop🔥

Dyson

£210£330Save £120

It's easy to use, fast to charge and simple to clean - everything you could want from a vacuum. 

PHILIPS

£100£180Save £80

This Philips air fryer is now a bargain at only £99.99 and will help you cook healthy and quick meals. 

This item has been tried and tested by the Yahoo UK team - read our full review here.

Oral-B

£35£100Save £65

Get this top-rated electric toothbrush from Oral-B for a fraction of the normal price.

This item has been tried and tested by the Yahoo UK team - read our full review here.

John Lewis

£199£249Save £50

This revolutionary smart ring works alongside the world-class personal health Oura App to provide members with accurate and personalised daily health data, insights, and guidance.

Antler

£99£165Save £66

Snag a luxury cabin case for less than £100. A deal like this is pretty unheard of, so we would suggest acting fast. This particular style is available in a range of colours, and comes with a range of features included interior pockets, dividers and compression straps for optimum storage.

John Lewis

£99£221Save £122

If you're a culinary wizz or are moving house, this six-piece set is a bargain too good to miss. Complete with everything you need for everyday dining or hosting friends at home, each piece is non-stick, with heat indicators and oven safe to 175C.

Penguin

£10£18Save £8

If you're working on self-development heading into 2025, add this bestselling motivational book to your basket ASAP. Atomic Habits will help you to get better at staying consistent, and make small changes that will make your daily life better. 

Oodie

£29£65Save £36

Stay warm this winter with everyone's favourite oversized hooded blanket — The Oodie. 